SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles won competitive matches against the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors Thursday at Eastway Bowl.
Yankton’s Carter Teply won a 9th and 10th frame roll-off against Washington’s Garrett Reisner 49-29 to help the Bucks stay undefeated at 12-0. The teams were tied 25-25 before the roll-off. Teply led Yankton with a 654 series and 244 high score. Connar Becker rolled a 653 series and an impressive 265 high score. Brennan Metteer rolled a 571 series and 240 high score.
Alex Strawn led Washington with a 625 series and 246 high score. Reisner rolled a 609 series with a 225 high score. Will Spaethe was not far behind, rolling a 606 series with a 213 high score.
The Gazelles defeated the Warriors 30-20 to improve to 11-1 on the season behind Teighlor Karstens’ 565 series and 191 high score. Zara Bitsos rolled a 528 series and 191 high score as well. Cadynce Bonzer rolled a 472 series and 167 high score.
Alexis Shea led Washington with a 658 series and 233 game. Sophie Spier registered a 514 series with a 211 high score.
The Warriors got the best of the Bucks in the JV match, winning 38-12. Liam Villanueva led Yankton with a 674 series and 266 high score. Joseph Holan rolled a 564 series with a 193 high score. Justin Stratman registered a 551 series with a 202 high score.
Washington was led by Gunnar Christianson’s 650 series and 223 high score. Austin Sorgdrager registered a 620 series with a 215 high score.
Yankton’s JV record now sits at 10-2.
The Bucks and Gazelles face off against Sioux Falls Roosevelt in their regular season finale Feb. 10 at Sport Bowl in Sioux Falls.
