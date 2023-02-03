SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles won competitive matches against the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors Thursday at Eastway Bowl.

Yankton’s Carter Teply won a 9th and 10th frame roll-off against Washington’s Garrett Reisner 49-29 to help the Bucks stay undefeated at 12-0. The teams were tied 25-25 before the roll-off. Teply led Yankton with a 654 series and 244 high score. Connar Becker rolled a 653 series and an impressive 265 high score. Brennan Metteer rolled a 571 series and 240 high score.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.