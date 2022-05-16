RAPID CITY — The Yankton boys’ tennis team is tied for second place after day one of the South Dakota State Class A Tournament, which began Monday in Rapid City.
Mitchell leads the team standings with 300 points, followed by Yankton and Rapid City Christian at 287.5. Pierre (224) and Sioux Falls Christian (214.5) round out the top-five.
Yankton advanced five of its six singles players into the semifinals and all three doubles tandems into today’s (Tuesday) semifinals.
In flight one, Gage Becker went 2-0 on Monday and advanced to semifinals and will face Jaxon Plank of Lennox for the right to play in the championship match. In flight two, Joe Schulte lost his first match of the tournament but bounced back with two straight wins to advance to the fifth-place match, where he will face Joe Schneller of Rapid City Christian. In flight three, Zachary Briggs won his first matches and advanced to the semifinals, where he will face Jadon Munson of Sioux Falls Christian.
In flight four, Harrison Krajewski went 2-0 on Monday and advanced to the semifinals, where he will face Jack Hancock of Rapid City Christian. In flight five, Keaton List had a bye to start his Monday in flight five and then won to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Noah Geyer of Rapid City Christian. In flight six, Miles Krajewski went 2-0 on Monday and will match up with Henry Beckloff of Rapid City Christian in the semifinals.
In doubles action, the Yankton flight one tandem of Becker and Briggs advanced to the semifinals, and will face Lennox today (Tuesday). The flight two duo of Schulte and List also advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Pierre. Yankton’s flight three tandem of Harrison Krajewski and Dylan Ridgway also went 2-0 Monday and advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Rapid City Christian.
Action concludes today at Sioux Park and the Parkview Tennis Complex.
