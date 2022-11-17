STARKSVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State held South Dakota to 15 first-half points and pulled away to a 79-42 victory over the Coyotes in men’s basketball action on Thursday.

Tolu Smith scored 16 points and Cameron Matthews had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Mississippi State (4-0). D.J. Jeffries finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in the victoyr.

