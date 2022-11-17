STARKSVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State held South Dakota to 15 first-half points and pulled away to a 79-42 victory over the Coyotes in men’s basketball action on Thursday.
Tolu Smith scored 16 points and Cameron Matthews had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Mississippi State (4-0). D.J. Jeffries finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in the victoyr.
For South Dakota (2-2), Paul Bruns scored 11 points off the bench to lead the way. A.J. Plitzuweit had seven points. No other Coyote had more than five points in the contest.
Mississippi State held USD to 4-of-26 shooting (15%) in the first half, including 2-of-13 from three-point range, in building its 23-point halftime edge. The Coyote shooting improved to nearly 43% in the second half, but USD still struggled from deep (3-12).
USD continues its southern swing on Tuesday, facing Long Island in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Start time is 1:30 p.m.
MISSISSIPPI ST. 79, SOUTH DAKOTA 42
Kamateros 1-3 0-0 3, Archambault 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 1-6 1-2 3, Perrott-Hunt 2-10 0-0 5, Plitzuweit 2-10 2-2 7, Bruns 4-10 2-2 11, Brostrom 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 2-3 0-0 5, Carcoana 2-6 0-0 4, Burchill 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-6 42.
Jeffries 4-11 0-0 12, Smith 7-12 2-4 16, Horton 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-6 0-0 2, Matthews 6-6 2-4 14, Moore 3-5 0-0 6, Stevenson 4-7 0-0 8, McNair 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Russell 0-4 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-5 0-0 4, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Rumph 2-2 0-0 6, Stansbury 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 34-72 4-9 79.
Halftime—Mississippi St. 38-15. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 5-25 (Coleman 1-2, Kamateros 1-3, Bruns 1-4, Plitzuweit 1-5, Perrott-Hunt 1-7, Archambault 0-2, Carcoana 0-2), Mississippi St. 7-25 (Jeffries 4-7, Rumph 2-2, Jones 1-3, Hamilton 0-1, Horton 0-1, McNair 0-1, Moore 0-2, Murphy 0-2, Reed 0-3, Russell 0-3). Rebounds—South Dakota 26 (Hayes 6), Mississippi St. 45 (Jeffries 9). Assists—South Dakota 11 (Perrott-Hunt 5), Mississippi St. 18 (Hamilton 4). Total Fouls—South Dakota 13, Mississippi St. 13.
