LINCOLN, Neb. — Second-seeded Archbishop Bergan downed Hartington Cedar Catholic 60-39 in the third place game of the Nebraska State Class D1 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at Lincoln East High School.
Adisyn Mendlik hit five three-pointers to finish with 15 points for Bergan (20-7). Kaitlyn Mlnarik finished with 14 points in the victory.
MaKenna Noecker led Cedar Catholic with 10 points. Jordyn Steffen scored nine points and Kady Jones added eight points for the Trojans.
Cedar Catholic, which opened the tournament with an upset of top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock, finished at 14-17.
BERGAN (20-7)
Summer Bojanski 1 6-8 8, Adisyn Mendlik 5 0-0 15, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 5 4-6 14, Claire Mlnarik 1 0-0 2, Sidney Meyer 1 0-0 2, Rebecca Baker 1 2-2 4, Paige Frickenstein 3 1-2 7, Lauren Carlson 0 0-0 0, Addie Gilfry 3 0-0 6, Carlee Hapke 0 2-4 2. TOTALS: 20 15-22 60.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-17)
MaKenna Noecker 4 2-3 10, Kady Jones 3 0-0 8, Cady Uttecht 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Steffen 3 1-2 9, Sam Pick 2 0-0 5, Laney Kathol 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Arens 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kleinschmidt 0 0-0 0, Melayna McGregor 1 0-0 2, Lauren Bernecker 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15 4-5 39.
BERGAN 16 11 23 10 — 60
CEDAR CATHOLIC 8 5 13 13 — 39
Three-Pointers: CC 5 (Jones 2, Uttecht, Steffen, Pick), B 5 (Mendlik 5). Personal Fouls: CC 19, B 12. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.