SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The South Dakota women’s golf team wrapped up the Terrier Intercollegiate with a 309 in the final round of play. The Coyotes finished in second place after a three-round total of 911. USD sat in first place nearly the whole tournament, until USC-Upstate jumped up four spots with a 297 in the third round and took home the team crown. Individually, South Dakota had three players in the top-20 with Catie Nekola and Akari Hayashi finishing in the top-six.
Nekola spent the entire last round contending for an individual crown. She finished the day at four-over par and ended the tournament with a five-over par total. Nekola added two more birdies in the third round and tied for fifth-most at the Terrier Intercollegiate with nine birdies. She was also one of six players to record an eagle during the tournament and tied for the best scoring average on par-three holes with a two-under par average. Nekola’s three-round total of 221 (76-69-76) placed her in a tie for fourth place.
Hayashi posted the best round for USD with a two-over par 74 on Tuesday. She sank four birdies on the day with three of them coming on the front nine. Hayashi tied with Nekola for fifth-most birdies during the tournament with nine total and finished with the fifth-best scoring average on par-five holes with a two-under par average. Her three-round score of 222 (74-74-74) tied a career-best for the junior and earned her a tie for sixth place individually.
Danica Badura ended the two-day event with a nine-over par 81 in the third round. Badura tied for seventh-most pars in the tournament with 36 after adding 12 more to her total today. Her total score of 231 (77-73-81) placed her in a tie for 20th place.
Molly Fossen concluded the Terrier Intercollegiate with a six-over par 78 in round three. She carded three birdies on the day including back-to-back birdies on holes 13 and 14. Her three-round score of 237 (78-81-78) earned her a tie for 46th place.
Emma Henningsson closed out the tournament with an 82 in the final round. She had two birdies on the day with her second one coming on the par-five 18th hole. Her two-day total of 247 (82-83-82) placed her in a tie for 66th place.
South Dakota will play its final tournament of the fall schedule next week at the Ozarks National Invite in Branson, Missouri. The tournament is a three-day event that begins on October 31 from Ozarks National Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.