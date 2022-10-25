SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The South Dakota women’s golf team wrapped up the Terrier Intercollegiate with a 309 in the final round of play. The Coyotes finished in second place after a three-round total of 911. USD sat in first place nearly the whole tournament, until USC-Upstate jumped up four spots with a 297 in the third round and took home the team crown. Individually, South Dakota had three players in the top-20 with Catie Nekola and Akari Hayashi finishing in the top-six. 

Nekola spent the entire last round contending for an individual crown. She finished the day at four-over par and ended the tournament with a five-over par total. Nekola added two more birdies in the third round and tied for fifth-most at the Terrier Intercollegiate with nine birdies. She was also one of six players to record an eagle during the tournament and tied for the best scoring average on par-three holes with a two-under par average. Nekola’s three-round total of 221 (76-69-76) placed her in a tie for fourth place.

