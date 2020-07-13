Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.