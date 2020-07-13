Mitchell earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Mitchell scored five runs in the seventh to claim a 6-1 victory.
Landon Waddell had three of Mitchell’s seven hits.
For Yankton, Garrett Nelson went 2-for-3. Jacob Larson, Landon Loecker and Jace McCorkell each had a hit.
Ty Neugebauer pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Nelson took the loss, striking out six.
Mitchell rolled to an 18-2 victory in the nightcap.
Mason Geraets went 4-for-4 to lead Mitchell. Seth Muth and Lukas Bennett each had a double and two singles, with Bennett driving in four runs. Brock Sparks and Brandon Sparks each had two hits in the victory.
Colton Potts had the lone Yankton hit.
Dylan Soulek picked up the win, striking out five in the four-inning contest. Potts took the loss.
Yankton travels to Renner for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Vermillion 5, Parkston 3
PARKSTON — Vermillion scored three runs in the top of the eighth to claim a 5-3 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Monday .
Sam Ward, Jack Kratz and Charlie Ward each doubled for Parkston. Gray Peterson and Willis Robertson each had a hit, with Robertson driving in two runs in the win.
Nate Boettcher went 3-for-4 with a triple to lead Parkston. Caden Lenz had a pair of hits. Cade Gemar, Sutton Hohn and Isaak Bialas each had a hit.
Peterson pitched three innings of relief for the win. Ward started for Vermillion, striking out five in his five innings of work. Max Scott took the loss in relief.
Vermillion, 16-2, hosts Yankton today (Tuesday). Parkston, 7-4, travels to McCook-Miner on Wednesday.
Dakota Valley 3, South Sioux City 1
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Dakota Valley’s Keaton Hensley allowed one hit over seven innings, striking out 13, as the Panthers downed South Sioux City 3-1 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Brenden Klasi doubled and singled, and Eric Johnson had two hits and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns, Jr., homered, and Samuel Otten, Hunter Beving and Kobey June each had a hit in the victory.
Chace Mohrhauser had the lone South Sioux hit.
Mohrhauser took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 10-3, continues its Nebraska swing at Wakefield on Wednesday.
Garretson 5, McCook-Miner 4
GARRETSON — Garretson scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to rally to a 5-4 victory over McCook-Miner in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Trey Buckneberg doubled and singled, driving in two, to lead Garretson. Josef Zahn also doubled and singled. Ben Konechne homered, and Lucas Fitzgerald, Cole Skadsen and Nate Skillman each had a double in the win.
Jaxon Kampshoff went 3-for-4 with a double to lead McCook-Miner. Riley Genzlinger added two hits.
Buckneberg pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Peyton Cleveland took the loss, going the distance.
Dell Rapids 7, Humboldt-Hartford 6
HUMBOLDT — Dell Rapids built a 7-1 lead and held on for a 7-6 victory over Humboldt-Hartford in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Logan Stone, Jake Steineke, Drew Van Regenmarter and Kaeden Eastman each had two hits for Dell Rapids. Zeb Shoemaker had a hit and three RBI in the victory.
Five different players had one hit each for Humboldt-Hartford.
Stone went the distance in the win. Loren Jacobson took the loss, striking out seven in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
