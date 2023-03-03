CENTERVILLE — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars got 19 points from Gage Goettertz as they defeated the Scotland Highlanders 70-38 in a Region 4B qualifier Friday.
Nick Hanson added 16 points for V-H. Bryson Morrison scored 14 points, while Brady Schroedermeier registered 11 points.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland with 10 points and four assists. Ashton Dennis added nine points and six rebounds for the Highlanders.
Viborg-Hurley, 19-3, qualified for the SoDak 16, which will be held Tuesday. Scotland finished the season 10-12.
SCOTLAND (10-12) 10 8 12 8 — 38
VIBORG-HURLEY (19-3) 14 13 24 19 — 70
Irene-Wakonda 62, Freeman Academy-Marion 52
CENTERVILLE — Irene-Wakonda had a seven-point lead at halftime to help hold on to get a 62-52 win over Freeman Academy-Marion in boys’ 4B regional play on Friday.
Miles Pollman and Garrett Libby both scored 16 points in the game to lead Irene-Wakonda. Jake Kuhl added 13 points.
FAM was led by Connor Epp’s 14 points. Maddox Kihne added 13 points and Jackson Donlan scored 10 to follow.
Irene-Wakonda moves to 11-11 and qualifies for the SoDak 16. Freeman Academy-Marion ends the season at 13-9.
IRENE-WAKONDA (11-11) 15 6 23 18 — 62
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (13-9) 4 9 22 17 — 52
