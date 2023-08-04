The Sioux Falls Brewers hit early and often, pounding out 16 hits in an 8-5 victory over Yankton in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

The victory sends the Brewers to a winner’s bracket game against the defending champion Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels at approximately 1:30 p.m. today (Saturday). Yankton will play the Black Hills A's in an elimination game at 11 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.