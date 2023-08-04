The Sioux Falls Brewers hit early and often, pounding out 16 hits in an 8-5 victory over Yankton in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The victory sends the Brewers to a winner’s bracket game against the defending champion Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels at approximately 1:30 p.m. today (Saturday). Yankton will play the Black Hills A's in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
Six different players had two or more hits for the Brewers, with Sam Siegel and Josh Kunzmann each recording three. Siegel’s three hits included a double and resulted in three RBIs.
Also for Sioux Falls, Sam Baier tripled and doubled, scoring three times and driving in one. Ian Strum doubled and singled, driving in two. Drue Soukup had two hits and three runs scored. James Borges also had two hits. T.J. Miller had a hit and two RBI, and Alejandro Cortina added a hit in the victory.
For Yankton Dylan Prouty had two hits, a RBI and a run scored. Cade Sudbeck and Mitch Gullikson each posted a double, a RBI and a run scored. Joe Gokie had a hit, a RBI and a run scored. Drew Ryken posted a hit and a RBI, and Caid Koletzky added a hit for the Tappers.
Jacob Glovich pitched seven innings, striking out eight, for the victory. Caden Eymann took the loss for Yankton, striking out four in his four innings of work.
The Brewers were held in check until the third inning. Soukup, a former Mount Marty standout, was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Baier doubled and Siegel had an infield single to load the bases. Strum followed with a single, and Miller’s sacrifice fly gave Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead.
Sioux Falls plated three more runs in the fourth inning, with a Soukup hit-by-pitch again providing a spark to start the rally. Baier walked and scored in the frame.
“We walked a few, hit a few early,” said Yankton manager Mark Ryken. “Against a good team like this, they score them.”
Yankton did not get a hit until Prouty slapped one through the right side in the fourth inning. Prouty’s leadoff single in the seventh started the Tappers’ first rally.
Sioux Falls answered the Tappers’ seventh inning surge with a two-run inning of its own, but Yankton scored two more in the eighth and one in the ninth to close the gap.
“We had some good at-bats early,” Mark Ryken said. “We squared a few up.”
Mark Ryken noted that he planned to use the same batting order in today’s elimination game, against either the Black Hills A’s or defending Class A champion Sioux Falls Squirrels. That outcome was determined late Friday night.
“I like our chances,” he said. “We’ll do the same thing we did tonight and take our chances.”
