Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.