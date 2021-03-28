SALEM — Class AA bounced Class B 118-94 to win the boys’ title of the 3-Class Shootout, Saturday in Salem.
Kade Moffitt had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Micah Swallow had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the AA team. Tahj Two Bulls finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Blaze Lubbers, Zane Alm, Connor Geddes and Tyler Feldkamp each had 14 points in the effort.
Isaac Sumption scored 17 points, and Sam Aslesen had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the B squad. Colin Frey each had 14 points. Chase Merrill had 13 points, Gradee Sherman had 12 rebounds and Kelby Vander Werff added 10 rebounds in the effort.
Lubbers was named the Class AA MVP, with Sumption earning Class B MVP honors. Two Bulls won the dunk contest.
CLASS AA 126, CLASS A 97: Blaze Lubbers finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to lead Class AA past Class A 126-97 in the early game.
Kade Moffitt scored 22 points, and Tahj Two Bulls finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for Class AA. Micah Swallow scored 15 points. Eli Williams added 13 points in the victory.
Vermillion’s Dillon Gestring scored 16 points, earning Class A MVP honors. Jakob Dobney finished with 14 points. Kelton Vincent had 13 points. Riley Haynes and Xavier Van Beek each scored 12 points. Brady Fritz added 11 points and Gray Imbery grabbed 13 rebounds in the effort.
Girls
SALEM — Brecli Honner scored 18 points to lead the Class AA team past the Class B team 79-76 for the girls’ title of the 3-Class Shootout on Saturday in Salem.
Abby Kopecky and Carolyn Haar each scored 15 points for the Class AA team. Haar also had 11 rebounds. Mount Marty recruit Macy Kempf had nine rebounds and MMU recruit Emma Jarovski had four steals in the victory.
Centerville’s Haley Meyer scored 17 points to lead the Class B team. Caelyn Valandra-Prue finished with 14 points. Menno’s Morgan Edelman had 12 points. Emily Kranz added 11 points and12 rebounds.
Honner was named the Class AA MVP. Valandra-Prue earned Class B honors.
CLASS AA 85, CLASS A 77: Isabelle Moore scored 20 points and Brecli Honner scored 19 points to lead the Class AA team past the Class A team 85-77 in the early game.
Carolyn Haar added 14 points for Class AA.
Cassidy Siemonsma earned Class A MVP honors, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Kalla Bertram also had 14 points. Olivia Ritter scored 10 points, and Vermillion’s Lexi Plitzuweit added nine points in the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.