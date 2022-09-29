CORSICA — Tripp-Delmont-Armour rolled past Corsica-Stickney 25-9, 25-12, 25-8 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Gracey Schatz had 11 kills and four blocks, and Megan Reiner had seven kills for TDA (9-1). Faith Goehring finished with 10 digs. Hannah Stremick had nine ace serves and Morgan Gemar added four ace serves in the victory.
For Corsica-Stickney (2-12), Sutten Eide had 11 assists and six digs.
Both teams head to Lake Andes Saturday for the Great Plains Conference Tournament.
PRESHO — Fifth-ranked Platte-Geddes made quick work of Lyman, 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Regan Hoffman posted 13 kills and eight digs, and Karly VanDerWerff had 12 kills, nine digs and two blocks for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries finished with 29 assists and eight digs. Cadence Van Zee added six kills and two ace serves in the victory.
Platte-Geddes hosts rival Parkston on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-14, 25-16; and the C-match 25-14, 25-6.
Wausa 3, Niobrara-Verdigre 1
WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa overcame a slow start to claim a 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Hunter West finished with 14 kills and 17 digs, and Alexa Cunningham had 12 kills and two blocks (one solo) to lead Wausa. Sienna West posted 42 assists. Bailey West had nine kills, Abby Kaiser posted 23 digs and Alexis Munter added two blocks in the victory.
Wausa, 11-3, travels to Osmond on Tuesday. Niobrara-Verdigre, 7-10, hosts Winside on Tuesday.
Centerville 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
CENTERVILLE — Centerville swept Irene-Wakonda 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Rylie Tieman had eight kills and Lillie Eide posted seven kills to lead a balanced Centerville attack. Keira Austin posted 18 assists and two ace serves. Thea Gust had three ace serves and Bailey Hansen added two ace serves in the victory.
Maddison Orr posted nine kills and four blocks for Irene-Wakonda. Zoey Anderson had seven kills. Emerson Flynn finished with 14 assists, two blocks and 16 digs. Quinn McDonald had 14 digs, Quincey Flynn had 11 digs, Jenna Sees posted 10 digs and Hailey Orr added nine digs and two ace serves for the Eagles.
Centerville travels to Lake Andes for the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
S.F. Christian 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
ELK POINT — Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian swept Elk Point-Jefferson 25-16, 28-26, 25-14 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Peyton Poppema had 14 kills and 11 digs to lead Sioux Falls Christian. Sidney Oostra posted 13 kills. Addisen Barber had 41 assists and two blocks. Taylor Byl had 11 kills and three blocks. Lavin Maddox added 19 digs in the victory.
Josie Curry had six kills and two blocks, and Ashley Brewer had six blocks for EPJ. Alyssa Chytka finished with 29 digs. Sophia Giorgio posted 15 assists. Bentlee Kollbaum added five kills.
Sioux Falls Christian takes on Class AA second-ranked O’Gorman on Saturday. EPJ travels to Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.