CORSICA — Tripp-Delmont-Armour rolled past Corsica-Stickney 25-9, 25-12, 25-8 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.

Gracey Schatz had 11 kills and four blocks, and Megan Reiner had seven kills for TDA (9-1). Faith Goehring finished with 10 digs. Hannah Stremick had nine ace serves and Morgan Gemar added four ace serves in the victory.

