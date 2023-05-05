Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the girls’ 1600 meter run with a time of 5:46.4 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:08.8 at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational Thursday. while finishing second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.1.

In a girls team event, Crofton’s quartet of Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Jordyn Arens won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:16.8.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.