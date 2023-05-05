Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the girls’ 1600 meter run with a time of 5:46.4 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:08.8 at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational Thursday. while finishing second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.1.
In a girls team event, Crofton’s quartet of Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Jordyn Arens won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:16.8.
Additionally on the girls’ side, Addyson Ostermeyer won the pole vault with a distance of 8-09.00, with Jacee Anthony placing second with the same distance.
Caitlin Guenther won the triple jump with a distance of 34-07.00 while finishing fourth in the discus with a distance of 107-11.50.
Sophia Wortmann was second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:06.1, while Rylie Arens finished third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:32.8. Elizabeth Wortmann finished fourth in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:07.4.
Crofton’s team of Kaylee Mauch, Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Ellie Tramp finished third in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:28.4.
Hartington-Newcastle’s team of Alivia Morten, Abi Rice, Jade Ford and Mani Lange finished fourth in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 54 seconds.
Lauren Howell finished fifth in the shot put with a distance of 33-08.50.
On the boys’ side, Hartington-Newcastle’s Lane Heimes won the pole vault with a distance of 13-03.00.
Hartington-Newcastle’s team of Cole Heimes, Mayson McIntosh, Landon McIntosh and Cole Rosener finished fourth in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:47.5. Rosener finished fifth in the 400 meter run with a time of 54.6 seconds.
The Wildcats’ Alan Santiago finished fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:18.3.
Crofton’s Jace Foxhoven finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 39-01.00 while Trevor Sejnoha registered a third place finish in the long jump with a distance of 20-02.00. Sam Pinkelman finished fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 38-04.25. The Warriors’ Jace Panning finished fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.4 seconds.
Hartington-Newcastle ended the meet with 24 points, while Crofton registered 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.