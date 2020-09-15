Sioux Falls Roosevelt scored two first-half goals and held off the Yankton attack for a 2-0 victory over the Gazelles in girls’ soccer action on Tuesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“We just made a couple of defensive errors. Those happen from time to time,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We reset at halftime, came out and played much better.”
Roosevelt, 5-1-1, is currently seeded fourth in Class AA. The Gazelles fell to 1-7-1, but are continuing to make progress, according to Schuring.
One of those areas of improvement has been defensively, where senior Rachel Hebda is adjusting to playing in goal at the varsity level.
“Rachel did a good job. It’s really just her second game (in goal) at the varsity level,” Schuring said. Ashlyn Vogt, who started the season in goal, is recovering from a hand injury. “She kept us in the game.”
Schuring also credited the efforts of Emma Christensen and Abby Schmidt on defense, as well as Cora Schurman on offense.
Yankton begins the second half of Eastern South Dakota Conference play at Brookings on Sept. 22. The matchup against the Bobcats will be a rare outing on grass for the Gazelles.
“It’s nice that we’ll be able to practice at Lewis & Clark Soccer Park this week,” Schuring said, referring to Yankton’s soccer complex. “Their field is a true 80-yard wide field, 15 to 20 wider than we’re used to playing on. We’ll have to make sure they don’t stretch us out on defense.”
Yankton lost the JV match 5-1. Carly Cap scored for Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.