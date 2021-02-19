MINNEAPOLIS — Mount Marty pounded out 27 runs on the way to a doubleheader sweep of Presentation in baseball action on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The games marked the season openers for both squads.
In the opener, Billy Hancock went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in a 14-1 Lancer victory.
Josh Roemen also had three hits, including a double, for MMU. Mason Townsend doubled and singled, driving in three. Colin Muth, Charlie Illg and Cole Anderson each had two hits. Jet Weber doubled, and Nick Martinez and David Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Frankie Avena had two of Presentation’s four hits. Evyn Booth and Trevor Ball each had a hit.
Clayton Chipchase pitched five innings, striking out three, for the win. Cooper Davis and Heston Williams each pitched an inning of shutout relief. Tyler Clapp took the loss.
In the nightcap, Roemen went 3-for-4 with two triples and Alex Lagrutta went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in a 13-1 Mount Marty victory.
Martinez also had two hits for the Lancers. Caid Koletzky doubled, and Hancock and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Tyus Stanley had two hits and Kyle Angielski homered for Presentation. Avena, Trent Williams, Carson Dobias and Zachary Edwards each had a hit for the Saints.
Tyler Priest pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Austin Wise and Hunter Marso each pitched an inning of shutout relief, with Marso striking out two in his collegiate debut. Sam Garner took the loss.
The two teams will face off again Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, a doubleheader beginning at 7 a.m.
