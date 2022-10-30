VERMILLION — The South Dakota men’s basketball team defeated Simpson College by a final score of 101-55 in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Thirteen players scored at least three points in Sunday’s game led by a game-high 24 from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Perrott-Hunt went 10-15 from the floor including a 50 percent mark from downtown. The junior also led the team with four assists and added five rebounds. Tasos Kamateros scored 13 points in 14 minutes of action. He recorded a 50 percent mark from the field and made his lone three pointer in the game. Freshman Jevon Hill was the third Coyote in double-figures with 11 points off the bench. Hill sank four-of-seven shots including three triples on the day. He added a block and two rebounds to his stat line as well.
