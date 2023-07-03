On the PGA of America website, it states, “According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1.”
Golfers Kyler Johnson and Ward Youngblom of Yankton, who have handicap indexes of nine and 10.5, respectively, beat those odds Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.
“I’ve never had a hole in one before and neither has Kyler,” Youngblom said.
Even further, the odds of two players from the same foursome hitting a hole-in-one on the same hole are 17 million to 1, according to the registry.
Johnson and Youngblom beat those odds Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.
“We should have bought a lottery ticket, too,” Youngblom said.
After the fellow members of their foursome, Brian Anderson and Rick Anderson, hit their tee shots on the par-3 fourth hole at Fox Run, Johnson hit what could be the most memorable tee shot in his life.
“I hit it and it had a little draw to it,” Johnson said. “(I thought), ‘Well, that looks pretty good.’ It hits down in front of the green. I grabbed my tee and looked up and it disappears.”
“It rolled up,” Youngblom said. “It was hard to see the pin and whether it went in. We knew it was really close.”
Rick Anderson was confident Johnson aced the hole.
“Rick Anderson is right next to me and said, ‘Kyler, I think that went in. I’m not joking, I think it went in,’” Johnson said. “I said, ‘We’ll see.’ You know, I felt like it had a chance but I thought, ‘Maybe it’s behind the pin.’ There has to be something I’m not seeing.”
Youngblom went to hit his tee shot before the group went to see if Johnson’s shot went in. Unbeknownst to him, he was about to hit a memorable shot himself.
“Mine was kind of a straight, at the pin shot,” Youngblom said.
“It was a great-looking shot, bounces on the green, rolls a little bit and disappears,” Johnson said. “At that point, we're, for lack of a better word, just blown away. We don't know what's going on.”
Youngblom knew the shots had to be close to the pin.
“We started walking up,” he said. “That’s when I noticed there were no balls on the green. The excitement kicked in that there’s a chance.”
“I get about a quarter of the way down the fairway and I take off running,” Johnson said. “Brian Anderson meets me up at the green and we look in there and there's a ball on top of the other. Mine’s on the bottom and Ward’s is on the top.”
The golfers beat the odds with just two swings of the club.
“I had to actually see it in the hole to believe it,” Youngblom said. “I didn’t believe it.”
Johnson called the back-to-back hole-in-ones “insane.”
“All we could do was smile,” Johnson said. “We were amazed the entire rest of the round. We played pretty well and hung in there to finish the round. It’s hard to focus in a moment like that, but it was a fun group and day. It was something we’ve never seen.”
Youngblom is a sales representative for Cargill while Johnson works as a commercial loan officer for Elkhorn Valley Bank. Both try to make it out to the golf course at least once a week. The two met when Youngblom moved to Yankton from Veblen in 2018.
“It’s fun to (have this experience) with a friend,” Youngblom said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.