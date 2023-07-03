Double Aces

Ward Youngblom and Kyler Johnson each shot a hole-in-one on Hole No. 4 at Yankton's Fox Run Golf Course on Saturday during the White Whale Tournament. They were playing in the same foursome. Youngblom used a 9-iron, while Johnson used a 7-hybrid on the 141-yard shot. The odds of two golfers in the same foursome making a hole-in-one on the same hole are 17 million-to-1, according to the PGA of America.

 Submitted Photo

On the PGA of America website, it states, “According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1.”

Golfers Kyler Johnson and Ward Youngblom of Yankton, who have handicap indexes of nine and 10.5, respectively, beat those odds Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.

