On a wild day that saw the overall team lead change hands on each of the final five events, top-ranked Indiana Tech ended up on top of the men’s standings at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The men’s portion of the meet concluded on Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on the Mount Marty University campus.
Indiana Tech finished with 51.5 points, beating out Dordt (47), Oklahoma City (42) and Indiana Wesleyan (39). All four of those teams held the team lead at some point in the final five events on Saturday.
The winning total of 51.5 points was the fewest by a NAIA champion Shorter (Georgia) won with 44 points in 2011. The title was the Warriors’ sixth in eight seasons.
“We knew it was going to be a lot closer,” said Indiana Tech head coach Doug Edgar. “Then we had a little hiccup with an athlete not being allowed to check in. We thought he’d score 10, 15 points.
“We thought that was the number that we needed, and the rest of the group stepped up.”
Early in the day, the Warriors picked up points often, including runner-up finishes from Zayquan Lincoln in the 60-meter dash and Coby Bailey in the 60-meter hurdles. Bailey’s time of 7.96 was a school record for the squad, and .008 off the title.
But, as the afternoon session began, so did the drama.
Dordt, which held the team lead entering the final six events, still had the lead after the 3,000-meter run opened the afternoon session, but Indiana Tech edged ahead by a half-point after having two athletes tie for fourth in the 200.
“The team took that adversity and said ‘OK, we had our moment. Now where can we get an extra point? Can we get one here?’” Edgar said. “If you look at our guys in the 200, they were scheduled to come into this meet and get 2 points, and they scored nine.”
Indiana Wesleyan gained the team lead after the 5,000, but Oklahoma City’s 1-2 finish in that event, followed by a win in the distance medley relay, propelled the Stars to the lead with two events to go.
Dordt scored a runner-up finish in the 1600 relay out of the slower of the two four-team finals heats to regain the lead with one event — the triple jump — still going. But Indiana Tech won that event in 3:17.73, the Warriors’ lone victory on the weekend.
“The thing we always preach to our team is we want the meet to come down to the 4-by-4. I think those four guys really showed why,” Edgar said. “They had to beat a team out of another heat. That’s always the challenge, when you don’t get to race your competition head to head.”
All Indiana Tech needed to do in the triple jump was finish seventh, but Neville Smith did four places better to clinch the Warriors the title.
“It was fun at times,” Edgar said. “There was definitely a rough patch in the middle, but we’re happy with the outcome.”
One Record Broken
While the NAIA championships featured a number of outstanding performances, only one record was broken. Oklahoma City’s Zouhair Talbi finished eight seconds faster than a 22-year-old record in the 5,000 meters, clocking a 13:44.13. Silah Misoi of Life (Georgia) ran 13:51.15 in 1999.
As Talbi and the Stars headed north for nationals, it was a performance to the south that had Talbi confident he could break the mark.
“That was the plan, to break the national record,” he said. “Last week I ran a 10K in Texas in 28:12. I felt good, so I knew that I was capable of breaking the national record and winning today.”
What may have been more impressive is that 15 minutes later, Talbi ran a 4:04 anchor leg in helping the Stars preserve a victory in the distance medley relay (9:56.08).
“In my training, it’s always like that. When you do a hard workout, and you go for a 10-minute recovery, then you go for a short and fast workout after that,” Talbi said. “I felt confident that I would recover in that 15 minutes and would be able to go the mile (1600 leg).”
Shimales Abebe, who was second in the 3,000 a little over an hour before the start of the DMR, and Milan Todorovic, who was third in the 800 earlier in the day, also ran on the winning relay, along with Antravius Perkins.
Title Defense
Two defending champions were able to earn a second straight title on Saturday.
In the shot put, junior Dylan Kucera of Midland won a second straight shot put title with a winning toss of 59-11 1/4 (18.27m). Kucera, who was also the top seed in the weight throw, finished second in that event after Doane senior Matthew Campbell posted a personal best to win with a toss of 66-7.
Dordt’s Matthew Van Eps won the 800 in 1:52.35, giving the senior a second straight title. He also anchored the Defenders’ runner-up finish in the 1600 relay and their fourth place finish in the 3200 relay on the day.
Only one athlete won two individual events in the meet, Warner’s Alexander Gray in the 60 (6.72) and 200 (21.59).
Another All-American Honor For Paul
For the third time in his career, Paul Paul of Mount Marty earned All-American status in the 400-meter dash at the NAIA Indoor National Meet.
Paul finished third in a tough field, clocking a 48.41 to finish behind Briar Cliff’s Ben Jefferies (47.16) and Corey Lyons of St. Mary of Kansas (47.52). It was his highest-ever national finish.
“That’s the best Paul has run on a 200-meter track,” said Mount Marty head coach Randy Fischer. “The competition was very good. Paul ran a great race, but some other guys also ran great races.”
Paul felt that he got away from his race plan.
“I panicked a little bit when Jefferies came on me,” he said. “That kinda messed it up a little bit, but I still tried to stay right behind him and try to catch up. But I could feel my legs getting tight.”
The Harrisburg grad feels he still has room for improvement as he enters the outdoor portion of the season.
“I feel like the training’s going fine. I need to take the training a little more serious,” he said. “I feel like I need to be more prepared next time.”
