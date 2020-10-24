RAPID CITY — Yankton finished sixth in the girls’ race and ninth in the boys’ race in Class AA at the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet, Saturday at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.
O’Gorman won the girls’ title, led by medalist Alea Hardie (17:58.70) and runner-up Katie Castelli (18:24.94). Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy (18:28.74), Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge (18:40.79) and O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli (18:55.31) rounded out the first five in the individual race.
O’Gorman edged Lincoln 51 to 56 for the team title. Brandon Valley (86) was third, followed by Rapid City Stevens (99), Aberdeen Central (166) and Yankton (190).
Yankton was led by sophomore Thea Chance, who claimed the final individual medal with a 25th place finish in 20:08.60. Freshman Shae Rumsey (20:37.38) was 34th, freshman Claire Tereshinski (20:39.97) was 36th, eighth grader Sophie Petheram (20:43.63) was 38th and sophomore Sydnee Serck (21:15.69) was 57th to round out the Gazelle scoring.
Also for Yankton, junior Madisyn Bietz (21:28.43) was 63rd and junior Jillian Eidsness (22:53.39) was 99th.
In the boys’ race, Lincoln beat Stevens 43 to 77 for a third straight title. Brandon Valley (103) was third, followed by Aberdeen Central (132), Sioux Falls Roosevelt (189) and Harrisburg (193).
Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin earned individual honors in 15:55.34, edging out Brandon Valley’s Britton Elkin (15:58.94). Lincoln’s Zeb Mendel (16:11.45), Aberdeen Central’s Daniel Street (16:13.45) and Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum (16:35.15) rounded out the first five.
Yankton finished at 225 points, matching eighth place Sturgis. The Scoopers won the tiebreaker based on sixth runner.
Yankton was led by sophomore Zach Fedde, who finished 14th in 17:07.40. Senior Tre Kleinschmit (17:47.81) finished 38th, junior Tim Merchen (17:50.20) placed 43rd, sophomore Nate Schoenfelder (18:03.49) placed 55th and freshman Dylan Payer (17:24.07) placed 75th for the Bucks’ scoring.
Also for Yankton, seventh grader Harrison Krajewski (18:52.48) was 88th and sophomore Oliver Dooley (19:24.89) was 98th.
Class A
The Vermillion boys placed second in the team standings for a second straight year, as Sioux Falls Christian topped the Tanagers 26 to 60. St. Thomas More (64) was third, followed by Custer (70), Miller (120) and Milbank (125).
St. Thomas More senior Cody Farland won in 16:15.55, beating out Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar (16:22.40) and Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson (16:29.31). Milbank’s Nick Batchelor (17:00.97) and Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Engbers (17:11.47) rounded out the first five.
Vermillion was led by senior Riley Ruhaak, who placed sixth in 17:12.55. Senior Jakob Dobney (17:42.03) finished 13th, sophomore Jack Freeburg (18:16.41) placed 31st and freshman Joel Dahloff (18:17.00) finished 32nd for the Tanagers.
Dakota Valley placed 11th in the boys’ team race, led by Blake Schmiedt’s (18:04.47) 25th place finish.
Ethan-Parkston freshman Evan Bartelt (17:50.12) placed 15th, Beresford freshman Andrew Atwood (17:51.28) finished 17th and Beresford sophomore Cameron Wells (18:02.98) placed 24th to earn spots on the awards stand.
Hill City won the girls’ title with 32 points, beating out Sioux Falls Christian (74) and Custer (82). Milbank (87), Chamberlain (92) and Flandreau (95) earned spots on the podium.
Beresford finished 10th with 160 points, led by junior Anna Atwood’s (21:10.57) 34th place finish.
Vermillion freshman Taeli Barta was the top area runner in the Class A girls’ race, finishing 20th in 20:41.00. Ethan-Parkston junior Lindsey Roth also earned a spot on the podium, placing 24th in 20:52.05.
Class B
The Freeman Academy-Marion boys earned a runner-up finish in the team race, as Bison edged the Bearcats 32 to 45. Northwestern (46) was third, followed by Newell (60), Mitchell Christian (68) and Kimball-White Lake (79).
Warner senior Cody Larson won the boys’ race in 15:54.61, beating out Bison senior Jonathan Burkhalter (16:41.80) and Bison freshman Lane Krautschun (17:03.54). Freeman Academy-Marion senior Titus Roesler (17:17.46) was fourth, followed by Estelline-Hendricks senior Riley Benning (17:26.86).
Also for the Bearcats, freshman Tavin Schroeder (18:05.72) was 12th.
Platte-Geddes finished seventh with 80 points, led by Collin Engebretson’s 28th place finish in 18:32.09.
Bon Homme junior Nate Hall finished 10th in 17:54.30.
Kimball-White Lake won the Class B girls’ title with 33 points, beating out Aberdeen Christian (39) and Ipswich (43). Great Plains Lutheran (4th, 64), Newell (5th, 64) and Arlington (72) also finished on the podium.
Burke eighth grader Hallie Person won the girls’ race in 19:24.02, beating out Dakota Hills freshman Madison Zirbel (19:27.34). Freeman Academy-Marion sophomore Jada Koerner (20:09.06) was third, followed by Deubrook sophomore Ellie Olsen (20:13.77) and Great Plains Lutheran freshman Halle Bauer (20:24.89).
Gayville-Volin junior Madison Fairley, the 2019 state champion, placed seventh in 20:35.99.
Platte-Geddes placed 10th with 93 points, led by freshman Katie Holter’s (21:23.37) 22nd place finish.
Centerville placed 14th with 125 points, led by Lillie Eide’s (21:42.25) 30th place finish.
