SIOUX FALLS — The Dakota Valley Panthers got their offense going early and silenced the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers 11-1 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Monday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
The victory sends the Panthers (15-1) to a semifinal showdown with Tea Area, today (Tuesday) at 12:05 p.m. The Titans stuffed Redfield Area, also by an 11-1 margin, in the other early quarterfinal game.
Jake Pruchniak went 2-for-2 with a home run, and Isaac Bruns doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Jackson Boonstra also homered. Randy Rosenquist, Jaxon Hennies and Brendan Barnett each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Foxley doubled and singled for the Honkers. Jaxon Christiansen had the other two Honker hits.
Garrett Anderson, who pitched four innings of relief, striking out five, picked up the win. Pruchniak started, striking out four of the six batters he faced. Caden Oberbroekling took the loss.
Dakota Valley took advantage of a wild second inning to take the lead, drawing three straight walks and utilizing three Honker errors. Barnett’s RBI single was the lone hit in the frame for the Panthers.
After the Panthers plated two more in the top of the third on Boonstra’s inside-the-park home run, head coach Rob Augustine went to the bullpen for Anderson. The move was made with an eye to today’s semifinal and championship rounds.
“We threw Jake to establish him, see where we were at,” Augustine said. “We knew if he threw under 30 pitches we could bring him back tomorrow. Then Garrett, our number three starter, came in and did an excellent job.”
In the fourth, Pruchniak did the damage with his bat, sending a shot over the left field fence for a two-run home run and an 8-0 Panther lead.
“In my first at-bat, they were trying to throw me off-speed,” he said. “In my second at-bat, I was sitting on the off-speed.
The Panthers tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth, then allowed one run in the bottom of the frame before ending the game by the mercy rule.
Dakota Valley had been scheduled to face Tea Area early in the season but, like nearly every team in the state this spring, early season games were wiped out due to poor weather conditions.
“They put the ball in play,” Augustine said of the Titans. “Overall they look like a good club.
“We’ll put our best foot forward and see what happens.”
