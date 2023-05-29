SIOUX FALLS — The Dakota Valley Panthers got their offense going early and silenced the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers 11-1 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Monday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The victory sends the Panthers (15-1) to a semifinal showdown with Tea Area, today (Tuesday) at 12:05 p.m. The Titans stuffed Redfield Area, also by an 11-1 margin, in the other early quarterfinal game.

