TABOR — Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney avenged an opening day loss to Parkston, eliminating Parkston 5-4 in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Tabor.
The victory vaulted the Padres into the championship game today (Saturday) against Tabor. The teams will play at 2 p.m., with a winner-take-all final to follow if the Padres win the first game.
Cain Tobin, Tyson Wentland, Blaine Bohr and Isaiah Olson each had a hit for MVPCS, which took advantage of 10 walks in the contest.
Brayden Jervik had two hits for Parkston. Caden Donahue, Maddux Brissette and Will Jodozi each had a hit in the effort.
Wentland pitched six innings, striking out six, for the victory. Lucas Krogstad earned the save. Kaleb Weber took the loss in relief of Jervik, who struck out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
TABOR — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres eliminated Wagner with a 14-0 decision in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Tabor.
Tyson Wentland went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for the Padres. Blaine Bohr doubled and singled. Isaiah Olson had two hits and three RBI. Lucas Krogstad homered, driving in two. Cain Tobin tripled, and Taite Klumb, Drew Gerlach and Griffin Tobin each had a hit in the victory.
Frank Soukup, Carter Cournoyer and Camden Roth each had a hit for Wagner.
Krogstad pitched four innings, striking out two, for the win. Ted Slaba took the loss.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington rallied from an early deficit to claim a 4-3 victory over Wisner-Pilger-Beemer in the opening round of the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Hartington.
Weston Heine doubled twice and Jaxson Bernecker doubled for Hartington. Breiton Whitmire, Dylan Taylor, Tyan Baller and Jalen Lammers each had a hit in the victory.
Lucas Wortmann picked up the win in relief of Taylor, who struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings of work. Bernecker got the final two outs, both by strikeout, for the save.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Ponca outlasted second-seeded Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview 7-4 in the opening game of the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Hartington.
Kaden Kratke doubled and singled, driving in two, for Ponca. Guy Severeide had a hit and two RBI. Dalton Lamprecht, Matt Logue, Nolan Janssen, Trystan Bevelhymer, Matt Hayes and Tucker McGill each had a hit in the victory.
Leighton Medina doubled and Kayson Maertins had a hit and two RBI for Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview. Rece Frahm, Ty Diedrichsen and Spencer Hille each had a hit in the effort.
Zain Stark struck out six batters in two innings of scoreless relief for Ponca, picking up the victory. Bevelhymer struck out five in his four innings of work. Devin Wagner struck out three batters in four innings pitched for Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview.
