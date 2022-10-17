For the first time in school history, the South Dakota State football team is ranked No. 1 in the polls.
The Jackrabbits moved into the top spot Monday in both major Football Championship Subdivision polls conducted by Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association after knocking off previous No. 1 North Dakota State, 23-21, on Oct. 15. SDSU, 6-1 overall and tied atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference with Southern Illinois at 4-0, previously was ranked second in the media poll and third by the coaches.
