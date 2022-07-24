MENNO — Grayson Hanson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Platte-Geddes White Caps past Tabor 4-2 in the championship of the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Menno.
Tabor finished the season 23-9. It was the Class B state champion in 2021.
Joey Foxley doubled and singled, and Jackson Neuman had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Hanson homered and Dakota Munger added a hit in the victory.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-4, and Nolan Carda had a two-run home run for Tabor.
Dawson Hoffman went the distance in the victory, striking out four. Rothschadl went the distance in the loss, striking out 12.
Tabor 14, Platte-Geddes 0
MENNO — Tabor forced a winner-take-all game in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball tournament with a 14-0 victory over Platte-Geddes on Saturday.
Nolan Dvorak went 3-for-4 with a double for Tabor. Dustin Honomichl homered and doubled. Riley Rothschadl and Landon Bares each doubled twice. Carter Uecker doubled and singled. Logan Winckler homered. Trent Herrboldt and Brady Bierema each had a hit in the victory.
Aiden Bultje and Dawson Hoffman each doubled for Platte-Geddes. Dakota Munger and Jaxon Christensen each had a hit.
Winckler picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Bultje took the loss.
