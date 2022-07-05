Three members of the Mount Marty women’s golf team and one member of the University of South Dakota women’s golf team were recognized by the WGCA as All-American Scholars, the WGCA announced Tuesday.
Junior Courtney Heath, and freshmen Kelsey Heath and Tatum Jensen were recognized from MMU. USD sophomore Danica Badura was also honored, her second time on the WGCA list.
In her sophomore campaign, Badura competed in all 11 tournaments and finished second on the team with a 76.73 stroke average. She claimed three top-10 placements on the year including her highest finish of the season with a sixth-place finish at the Stampede at the Creek. The Aurora, Nebraska, native shot a season-low 71 twice and recorded a season-low 54-hole score of 223 at the Stampede at the Creek. She closed out her season with a top-20 finish at the Summit League Championships.
Badura will be a junior at South Dakota next season and is currently studying Kinesiology and Sports Management.
Student-athletes must achieve a 3.50 minimum GPA to be selected.
