VERMILLION — The Vermillion girls rolled to a 175 to 242 victory over Dakota Valley in a girls’ golf dual on Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Megan Brady led Vermillion with a 41. Kensie Mulheron shot 43, Stephanie Carr shot 44 and Kaitlin Tracy shot 47 for the Tanagers.
Dakota Valley was led by Claire Wiebelhaus’ 54.
