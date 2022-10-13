PIERCE, Neb. — The Hartington boys won the team title and the Bloomfield-Wausa boys and girls each qualified for state at the District C-3 Cross Country Meet, Thursday in Pierce, Nebraska.
Hartington finished with 49 points to edge Wayne and Bloomfield-Wausa, which each posted 50 points in the boys’ division.
Hartington’s Carson Noecker won by nearly two minutes, finishing in 15:07.32 to claim the 5,000-meter event. Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge (17:02.03) was second, followed by Bloomfield-Wausa’s Luke Woockman (17:14.81).
Hartington’s Cole Rosener also made the top 15, placing eighth in 18:07.10. Also for Hartington, Adam Elks finished in 18:39.89, Alex Elks finished in 18:59.91, Alan Santiago clocked a 19:56.11 and Lukas Wortmann finished in 20:20.42.
For Bloomfield-Wausa, Cade Wakeley also made the top 15, placing 10th in 18:09.88. Tomik Duffy finished in 18:37.10 and Tyler Hanson clocked an 18:55.10 for the squad.
On the girls’ side, Wayne claimed the top three places and put five runners in the top 15 to beat Bloomfield-Wausa 19 to 54 for the team title. O’Neill finished third at 64, also qualifying for state. Hartington missed a team spot, finishing fourth with 79 points.
Wayne’s Jala (20:16.66) and Kyla (20:34.94) finished 1-2, with teammate Laura Hasemann (20:46.85) third. O’Neill’s Taya Dickau (21:12.34) was fourth, followed by Bloomfield-Wausa’s Christina Martinson (21:28.22).
Also for Bloomfield-Wausa, Carrylee Martinson finished in 22:38.77, Madie Ziegler finished in 22:51.83, Tiernee Freeman finished in 22:58.43, Addison Wynia finished in 24:52.69 and Hadley Vanness finished in 24:53.38.
Hartington’s Ava Noecker earned a state berth, finishing seventh in 21:41.14.
The Nebraska State Meet is Oct. 21 in Kearney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.