VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball announced the addition of Lahat Thioune on Friday afternoon. Thioune is a 6-10 forward from Dakar, Senegal, and is transferring to USD after spending his senior season at Central Florida.  

“We are thrilled to add Lahat to the Coyote family,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He brings size, physicality, and experience to our team. He can score on the block, is an excellent rebounder, and will also add rim protection for our defense.”  

