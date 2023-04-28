VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball announced the addition of Lahat Thioune on Friday afternoon. Thioune is a 6-10 forward from Dakar, Senegal, and is transferring to USD after spending his senior season at Central Florida.
“We are thrilled to add Lahat to the Coyote family,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He brings size, physicality, and experience to our team. He can score on the block, is an excellent rebounder, and will also add rim protection for our defense.”
Thioune saw action in all 34 of UCF’s games last season and started 10 of them. He scored a season-high 13 points against Temple and shot 47 percent from the floor on the year. He also totaled 102 rebounds for the Knights including two games with 10 rebounds and added 10 steals and 10 assists on the year. Thioune helped UCF to a second-round appearance in the NIT after defeating Florida in the first round.
Prior to his one season at UCF, Thioune spent four years at Utah from 2018-2022. He was on the roster when Peterson was an assistant coach for the Utes. Thioune played in 72 career games at Utah and started seven of them. He shot a combined 63.6 percent from the floor and totaled 175 points and 175 rebounds in his three seasons for the Utes. Thioune tallied three double-digit performances his junior season including a career-best 16 points in a win over Manhattan. He averaged 3.8 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game in his last season at Utah.
Thioune is the son of Modou Ada Thioune.
