The Yankton Bucks are one of several teams receiving votes in the South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson claimed the top spot in the AA boys’ rankings, followed by Rapid City Stevens and Aberdeen Central.
Aberdeen Central has the top spot in the AA girls’ poll, followed by Brandon Valley and Stevens.
In Class A, Vermillion ranks second in the boys’ poll behind Sioux Falls Christian. Freeman Academy is receiving votes.
West Central leads the Class A girls’ poll, with Vermillion ranked fifth. Dakota Valley is receiving votes.
The Yankton boys’ and girls’ soccer teams head west this weekend, facing Douglas-Rapid City Christian on Friday and Spearfish on Saturday. Both Spearfish teams are receiving votes, and the Douglas/RCC team is also receiving votes.
SOCCER
WEEK TWO COACHES POLL
Boys AA
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 2. Rapid City Stevens; 3. Aberdeen Central; 4. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 5. Sioux Falls Washington
RECEIVING VOTES: Yankton, Pierre, T.F. Riggs, Spearfish, Huron, Douglas/RC Christian, Sturgis Brown
Girls AA
TOP 5: 1. Aberdeen Central; 2. Brandon Valley; 3. Rapid City Stevens; 4. Pierre T.F. Riggs; 5. Rapid City Central
RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg, SF Lincoln, O'Gorman, SF Roosevelt, Spearfish, Watertown
Boys A
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Vermillion; 3. Belle Fourche; 4. Tea Area; 5. St. Thomas More
RECEIVING VOTES: Freeman Academy, Groton Area, James Valley Christian
Girls A
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Tea Area; 3. Sioux Falls Christian; 4. Groton Area; 5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: Dakota Valley, St. Thomas More, Garretson
