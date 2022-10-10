CROFTON, Neb. — Top-seeded Wausa and second-seeded Crofton each advanced to the finals of the Knox County Volleyball Tournament, Monday at Crofton High School.
All four matches on the opening day went for sweeps, as Bloomfield and Niobrara-Verdigre each won first-round games by sweeps.
In the placing matches today (Tuesday), Creighton will face Isanti for fifth at 5:30 p.m. Bloomfield will face Niobrara-Verdigre for fifth at 6:30 p.m. The title match between Crofton and Wausa is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Wausa 2, Bloomfield 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Hunter West posted an efficient night, recording 13 kills on just 20 attempts as Wausa swept Bloomfield 25-18, 25-12 in a semifinal on Monday.
Alexa Cunningham had seven kills and Bailey West had five kills for Wausa, which hit .400 as a team in the match. Sienna West finished with 22 assists.
Also for Wausa, Sienna West had two ace serves and two blocks (one solo). Abby Kaiser posted eight digs and Anika Alonzo added two ace serves in the victory.
Crofton 2, Niobrara-Verdigre 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton outlasted Niobrara-Verdigre 25-23, 25-21 in a semifinal on Monday.
Caitlin Guenther had 11 kills, and Sammie Allen posted 16 assists and 13 digs for Crofton. Cassie Allen finished with 13 digs, Ellie Tramp had 11 digs and Lexi Wiebelhaus added two ace serves for the Warriors.
Other Matches
Viborg-Hurley 3, Scotland 0
SCOTLAND — Coral Mason posted 17 kills, 15 digs and three ace serves to lead Viborg-Hurley past Scotland 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Mataya Vannorsdel posted 24 assists for Viborg-Hurley. Charley Nelson had three ace serves and Denae Mach added to blocks in the victory.
For Scotland, Trinity Bietz finished with 11 kills, and Kalley Vitek had 10 assists and 15 digs to lead the way. Martina DeBoer finished with six kills, three blocks and 10 digs. Claire Janish had six assists and 10 digs. Grace Robb posted 13 digs, Bailey Vitek had 10 digs and Jerica Stork added two blocks in the effort.
Viborg-Hurley, 8-11, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion today (Tuesday) in Viborg. Scotland, 9-10, travels to Bon Homme today.
Scotland won the JV match 25-16, 25-14; and the C-match 25-10, 25-22.
Saturday
Wagner 3, Canton 1
WAGNER — Emma Yost and Avari Bruguier combined for 27 kills and 57 digs as Wagner downed Canton 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Yost finished with 14 kills and 29 digs, and Bruguier had 13 kills and 28 digs to lead the balanced Wagner attack. Macy Koupal finished with 15 assists and two ace serves. Shalayne Nagel had 21 digs, five blocks and two ace serves. Shona Kocer had four ace serves and three blocks. Kya Kjeldgaard added eight blocks in the victory.
Wagner, 21-1, takes on Parkston on Tuesday.
Menno 3, AC-DC 1
MENNO — Menno outlasted Andes Central-Dakota Christian 26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Ashton Massey led Menno with 12 kills and four blocks. Morgan Freier finished with eight kills and two ace serves. Abby Bender had 10 assists, nine digs and two ace serves. Alana Fergen also had 10 assists. Maggie Miller posted 19 digs and two ace serves. Julia Buechler finished with 10 digs. Kaelie Derby recorded three ace serves and Joslynn Fischer added two ace serves in the victory.
Abigail Svatos finished with nine kills and two blocks, and Claire Johnson had eight kills, nine digs and three ace serves for AC-DC. Josie Brouwer posted 16 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves. Mahpiya Irving had 14 assists and nine digs. Nevaeh Morgan added 18 digs for the Thunder.
Menno travels to Hanson and AC-DC travels to Burke on Tuesday.
Menno won the JV match 25-15, 25-19. The teams split the C-match, with Menno winning set one 28-26 and AC-DC winning set two 23-25.
Hartington-Newcastle Tourn.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2, Wausa 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge outlasted Wausa 25-14, 18-25, 25-23 in the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Tali Erwin posted 13 kills, eight digs and three ace serves to lead LCC. Haley Christensen recorded 25 assists. Mallory Eriksen had nine kills and 11 digs. Ella Hartung finished with 10 digs, Mollie Schutte had two solo blocks and Baylie Graf added two ace serves in the victory.
Hunter West finished with 16 kills and two ace serves for Wausa. Sienna West recorded 25 assists, two ace serves and 12 digs. Bailey West had seven kills and eight digs. Alexa Cunningham posted five blocks (three solo), Abby Kaiser had 14 digs and Blair Wakeley added two ace serves for the Vikings.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Tri County Northeast 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle swept Tri County Northeast 26-24, 25-14 in the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Lauren Howell recorded six kills, two blocks and three ace serves to lead a balanced Hartington-Newcastle attack. Alivia Morten posted nine assists and 17 digs. Olivia Grutsch finished with seven assists, 10 digs and two ace serves. Mani Lange had five kills, Kennadi Peitz posted 12 digs and Abi Rice added 10 digs in the victory.
Brianna Bousquet finished with eight kills and seven digs for TCN. Sydney Baker posted 12 assists and nine digs. Mica Tornez added five kills.
Wausa 2, North Central 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hunter West finished with 11 kills on just 15 swings, hitting .600 in the match as Wausa swept North Central 25-17, 25-18 in the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Hunter West also had 10 digs for Wausa. Sienna West finished with 23 assists. Alexa Cunningham recorded four blocks (three solo), Abby Kaiser had 14 digs and Bailey West added eight digs in the victory.
Winside 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Freshman Anslee Watters finished with 14 kills to lead Winside past Hartington-Newcastle 25-22, 25-20 in the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Watters also had 13 digs and two blocks for Winside. Natalie Kruger posted 21 assists and Hannah Gubbels added 15 digs in the victory.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Alivia Morten posted five kills and 14 assists, and Olivia Grutsch had 10 assists and nine digs to lead the way. Abbi Rice finished with 11 digs. Lauren Howell recorded seven kills, McKenzie Bruning had six kills and Mani Lange added five kills in the effort.
Wausa 2, Tri County Northeast 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Wausa held off Tri County Northeast 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 in the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Hunter West had 18 kills, 18 digs and four ace serves to lead Wausa. Sienna West finished with 33 assists. Alexa Cunningham recorded 10 kills and three blocks (one solo). Bailey West posted six kills, Abby Kaiser had 15 digs and Anika Alonzo added two ace serves in the victory.
Brianna Bousquet had nine kills and 16 digs for TCN. Sydney Baker finished with 16 assists. Kiya Tornez posted seven kills, Mica Tornez had six kills and Getsemani Ferrusca added three ace serves for the Wolfpack.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge overcame a slow start to claim a 8-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in the Hartington-Newcastle volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Mallory Eriksen finished with 11 kills and 10 digs to lead LCC. Haley Christensen recorded 21 assists and three blocks. Ella Hartung posted two ace serves and 11 digs, Delaney Johnson had four blocks (one solo) and Tali Erwin added two ace serves for the Bears.
Lauren Howell posted eight kills, and Mani Lange had five kills and three ace serves to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten finished with 10 assists and 11 digs. Olivia Grutsch posted nine assists and 13 digs. Kennadi Peitz had two ace serves and 13 digs, Zoey Gratzfeld recorded five kills and Abi Rice added 15 digs for the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.