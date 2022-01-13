CENTERVILLE — Miles Pollman finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead Irene-Wakonda past Centerville 53-42 in boys’ basketball on Thursday.
Jake Kuhl added nine rebounds and five blocked shots in the victory.
Cole Edberg and Logan Bobzin each scored 14 points, with Edberg recording three steals and two blocks, for Centerville. Bobzin added three assists.
Irene-Wakonda, 4-4, travels to Scotland on Tuesday. Centerville, 3-5, travels to Freeman on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-4) 13 9 20 11 — 53
CENTERVILLE (3-5) 8 18 9 7 — 42
Parkston 51, Wagner 42
WAGNER — Cole Prunty scored 21 points to lead Parkston past Wagner 51-42 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Luke Bormann added eight rebounds and three assists in the victory.
For Wagner, Toby Zephier led the way with 13 points. Dustin Honomichl finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Wynot 58, Niobrara-Verdigre 39
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Wynot used three players in double figures to earn a 58-39 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Charlie Schroeder finished with 19 points, six assists and three steals for Wynot. Jack Kuchta had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Chase Schroeder added 10 points in the victoyr.
Trey Quick finished with 18 points for Niobrara-Verdigre. Chase Pritchett grabbed nine rebounds.
Wynot, 12-1, hosts Creighton on Tuesday. Niobrara-Verdigre, 2-11, travels to Elkhorn Valley today (Friday).
Viborg-Hurley 58, Gayville-Volin 35
HURLEY — Hayden Gilbert finished with a double-double, posting 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead Viborg-Hurley past Gayville-Volin 58-35 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Gage Goettertz finished with 16 points for Viborg-Hurley. Blake Schroedermeier added 14 points in the victory.
Andrew Gustad led Gayville-Volin with 11 points. Spencer Karstens added nine points.
Both teams are now 6-2. Viborg-Hurley travels to Avon on Tuesday. Gayville-Volin travels to Burke on Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 29-20 and the ‘C’ game 40-35.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (6-2) 9 5 12 9 — 35
VIBORG-HURLEY (6-2) 15 14 15 14 — 58
Tri-Valley 50, Beresford 47
BERESFORD — Tri-Valley outscored Beresford 24-18 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 50-47 victory over the Watchdogs in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Noah Haynes scored 16 points to lead Tri-Valley. Lance DeWitt finished with 12 points. Connor Christensen added 10 points in the victory.
Tate Van Otterloo scored a game-high 31 points for Beresford.
Tri-Valley travels to Tea Area on Monday. Beresford is off until a Jan. 21 trip to Canton.
TRI-VALLEY (2-5) 5 15 6 24 — 50
BERESFORD (4-6) 15 6 8 18 — 47
Platte-Geddes 57, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 50
PLANKINTON — Platte-Geddes downed Mount Vernon-Plankinton 57-50 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
No statistics were reported for Platte-Geddes, which travels to Armour to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour today (Friday).
Reed Rus scored 18 points and recorded seven steals for MVP. Jordan Stoltz added 13 points and five blocked shots.
MVP, 5-3, hosts Redfield on Tuesday in Mount Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.