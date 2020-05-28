South Dakota senior Brady Schutt have been named a preseason all-American according to HERO Sports announced Thursday. Three players from South Dakota State were also honored, including senior Bradey Sorenson.
It is the first such honor for Schutt, the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019 who ranked fourth nationally with a 45.1-yard average.
Florida A&M’s Chris Faddoul (first team), Northern Arizona’s D.J. Arnson (second team) along with Schutt (third team) are the only three punters selected to the team. They represent the top three returners at their position. Faddoul had a 46.0-yard average last year, which ranked second nationally. Arnson was third with a 45.8-yard average.
Of the trio, Schutt led the way with 19 punts of 50 yards or more. He also drew 13 fair catches on his 57 boots and pinned 17 inside the 20.
As a unit, the Coyotes ranked seventh nationally in net punting with a 40.1-yard average. Northern Arizona was fourth with a 41.2-yard average. Florida A&M ranked 56th nationally.
Schutt is a kinesiology and sport science major from Orange City, Iowa. In addition to earning first-team honors from the Valley last season, he was also named to the 2019 MVFC All-Academic Team. Schutt was a Valley all-newcomer pick as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He has a 42.5-yard career punting average in three seasons for the Coyotes.
Receiving second team recognition for SDSU was senior Bradey Sorenson. A Yankton native, Sorenson has been a two-time All-America honoree while handling the snapping duties for all the Jackrabbits’ special teams units each of the past three seasons.
Earning first-team accolades on offense for SDSU were running back Pierre Strong, Jr. and wide receiver Cade Johnson.
Strong was limited to 11 games in 2019, but managed to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive year with 1,018 yards. The junior-to-be from Little Rock, Arkansas, averaged 7.1 yards per carry and scored a team-best nine touchdowns - eight rushing and one receiving.
Johnson enters his senior season fifth in career receiving yards (2,872) and sixth in career receptions (162) at SDSU. In 2019, the Papillion, Nebraska, native recorded 72 receptions for 1,222 yards (17.0 ypr) and eight touchdowns. He tallied 100-plus receiving yards in four games last season and averaged 120.5 all-purpose yards per game.
Strong and Sorenson were both second-team selections to the season-ending HERO Sports All-America Team in 2019, while Johnson was a third-team honoree.
