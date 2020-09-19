The Mount Marty Lancers fell 12-0 to the Concordia Bulldogs on a windy Saturday afternoon at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Some young players got to play a lot of minutes which is good for the program,” Head Coach Neil Mancktelow said. “Obviously not the performance that we were looking for and not the performance or result that will be tolerated going forward, but the freshman got to play a lot of minutes.”
This home opening match marked the first Great PLains Athletic Conference match for Mount Marty, but the Lancers played with just 14 student-athletes due to injjuries, and struggled to keep possession of the ball throughout the match. Concordia's offense provided no breathing space for the Mount Marty offense either, attacking the net with a quick and powerful attack.
The Bulldogs were able to score eight goals in the first half despite some excellent saves from first year goalkeeper Jamie Tebben. Tebben formerly starred on the Lancers’ basketball team before making a switch to soccer this season when her basketball eligibility was up.
“With Jamie's role, we have given her very specific things to work on and everything we asked her to do today she did well, it’s a team performance and she did the best she could with what she had,” Mancketlow said.
Concordia then cruised to a 12-0 victory, scoring four more goals as the Bulldogs cleared the bench for most of the second half. And while the matchup may not have had the outcome the Lancers’ desired, Mancktelow still thinks there were some positives in the match.
“The positives would be that several freshmen got to play a lot of minutes which was a positive, the fact that we are even playing at all in these times is a positive, and the fact that we were able to get through the game with little to no injuries was a positive.”
Now, the Lancers will have little rest, as they travel to #20 Hastings College on Monday.
“We will look to improve in Monday’s match is team communication and team defending overall,” Mancktelow said.
The Lancers will be back at home for Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday when they host the College of Saint Mary.
