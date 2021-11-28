FREMONT, Neb. — Dakota State broke a 64-64 tie, scoring the final four points of the game to escape Mount Marty 68-64 at the Draemel men’s basketball Classic on Sunday in Fremont, Nebraska.
Ronnie Latting posted 15 points and 12 rebounds for Dakota State (3-8), which led 34-27 at the half. Berto Gittens had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Jordan Lynn added 12 points for the Trojans.
Mount Marty (3-9) had four players in double figures, led by 15 points and six rebounds from Elijah Pappas and 14 points from Nick Coleman. Tyrell Harper had 11 points, six assists and six rebounds. Kade Stearns also had 11 points, going 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Mount Marty returns home to continue Great Plains Athletic Conference action, facing Midland on Wednesday. Start time is approximately 7:45 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (3-9)
Nick Coleman 5-10 4-5 14, Elijah Pappas 6-16 1-4 15, Tyrell Harper 1-3 9-14 11, Kade Stearns 3-5 2-2 11, Lincoln Jordre 3-8 1-2 7, Josh Arlt 0-0 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 2-4 0-1 4, Gio Diaz 0-2 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 1-3 0-0 2, Kuol Chol 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-51 17-28 64.
DAKOTA STATE (3-8)
Jordan Lynn 4-9 3-4 12, Jaxon Simons 0-3 0-0 0, Maxwell Nielson 4-9 0-1 9, Lamarr Wood 3-6 3-4 9, Ronnie Latting 7-13 1-4 15, Chris Morales 2-3 0-1 6, Ryan Schuster 0-1 0-0 0, Jade Burma 0-1 4-4 4, Ethan Slaathaug 0-0 0-0 0, Berto Gittens 5-12 1-2 13. TOTALS: 25-57 12-20 68.
At the half: DSU 34, MMU 27. Three-Pointers: DSU 6-17 (Morales 2-2, Gittens 2-4, Lynn 1-4, Nielson 1-6, Simons 0-1), MMU 5-15 (Stearns 3-4, Pappas 2-7, Harper 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Diaz 0-2). Rebounds: DSU 41 (Latting 12), MMU 27 (Pappas 6, Harper 6). Personal Fouls: DSU 23, MMU 18. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 12 (Harper 6), DSU 9 (Lynn 3). Turnovers: DSU 15, MMU 10. Blocked Shots: DSU 3 (Gittens 2), MMU 2 (Harper 2). Steals: MMU 5 (Harper 2), DSU 4 (Wood 2).
Saturday: Bellevue 73, MMU 66
FREMONT, Neb. — Bellevue built a 38-25 halftime lead and held on for a 73-66 decision over Mount Marty in the Draemel men’s basketball Classic, Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska.
Eric Pierce scored 22 points to lead Bellevue (6-4). Paulo Araujo scored 15 points, Vinny Belcaster had 14 points and Justin Mottley added 11 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Nick Coleman scored a team-high 17 points off the bench. Tyrell Harper finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Lincoln Jordre had 13 points. Elijah Pappas added 11 points.
BELLEVUE (6-4)
Eric Pierce 7-15 4-5 22, Paulo Araujo 4-8 4-4 15, Vinny Belcaster 4-11 5-8 14, Justin Motley 5-5 1-2 11, Martis Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Vaj Rice 1-3 3-4 5, Taylor Pomeroy 2-4 0-2 4, Christian Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Jones 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-49 17-25 73.
MOUNT MARTY (3-8)
Tyrell Harper 7-18 0-0 14, Lincoln Jordre 6-9 1-2 13, Elijah Pappas 5-9 1-3 11, Kade Stearns 2-5 0-0 5, Matthew Becker 1-1 0-0 2, Nick Coleman 8-12 0-0 17, Allen Wilson 1-2 2-2 4, Josh Arlt 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Altenburg 0-1 0-0 0, Gio Diaz 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-59 4-7 66.
At the half: BU 38, MMU 25. Three-Pointers: BU 8-21 (Pierce 4-7, Araujo 3-6, Belcaster 1-6, Pomeroy 0-1, Jones 0-1), MMU 2-14 (Stearns 1-3, Coleman 1-3, Harper 0-3, Pappas 0-2, Wilson 0-1, Altenburg 0-1, Diaz 0-1). Rebounds: BU 30 (Motley 7), MMU 28 (Harper 12). Blocked Shots: BU 3 (Motley 2), MMU 2 (Harper 2). Steals: BU 7 (Pierce 3), MMU 4 (Wilson 2). Assists: MMU 17 (Harper 5), BU 9 (Johnson 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 18, BU 13. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: BU 14, MMU 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.