Mount Marty’s Paul Paul has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Track Events Athlete of the Week.
Paul, a senior from Harrisburg, clocked a 49.34 in winning the 400-meter dash at the Mount Marty Men’s Invitational on Saturday. His time leads the GPAC and ranks second in the NAIA.
He also recorded a 48.90 split in anchoring the Lancers to victory in the 1600 relay. The Lancers’ time of 3:20.22 moved the squad into second in the NAIA behind Dordt, which the Lancers beat in that race.
Mount Marty will be home again this Saturday, hosting the MMU Lancer Meet.
