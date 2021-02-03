Paul Paul Earns GPAC Honors
Buy Now

Mount Marty's Paul Paul, in headband, chases down Dordt's Matthew Van Eps, 4, during the men's portion of the Mount Marty Men's Invitational, Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton. Paul rallied the Lancers to a victory by 0.07 seconds against a Dordt squad that has posted the top time in the NAIA in the event this season. His effort in the relay, as well as his victory in the 400-meter dash earlier in the day, earned the senior Great Plains Athletic Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week honors.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Mount Marty’s Paul Paul has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Track Events Athlete of the Week.

Paul, a senior from Harrisburg, clocked a 49.34 in winning the 400-meter dash at the Mount Marty Men’s Invitational on Saturday. His time leads the GPAC and ranks second in the NAIA.

He also recorded a 48.90 split in anchoring the Lancers to victory in the 1600 relay. The Lancers’ time of 3:20.22 moved the squad into second in the NAIA behind Dordt, which the Lancers beat in that race.

Mount Marty will be home again this Saturday, hosting the MMU Lancer Meet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.