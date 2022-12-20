BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/19) TNT 476; (12/12) Nustar 466
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/19) Nustar 1275; (12/12) Nustar 1381
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/19) Chuck Turner 290, Mark Tipton 265, Jay Weaver 245, Edwena Turner 192, Peggy Muhmel 192, Lynette Wulff 153; (12/12) Frank Osborn 290, Jay Weaver 257, Chuck Turner 245, Edwena Turner 207, Peggy Muhmel 188, Cindy Osborn 167,
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/19) Jay Weaver 715, Chuck Turner 640, Mark Tipton 615, Frank Osborn 615, Edwena Turner 563, Peggy Muhmel 510, Lynette Wulff 437; (12/12) Jay Weaver 748, Frank Osborn 637, Bruce Myers 633, Edwena Turner 583, Peggy Muhmel 514, Cindy Osborn 461
STANDINGS: Time to Spare 82, TNT 77, Nustar 75, The We Shed 74, Candyland 70, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 57, JNJ 46, QRF 38, Team Nine 6
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Stockwell Engineers 879
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Stockwell Engineers 2484
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 289, James Garbarini 288, Tony Osborn 267, Terry Norton 266, Aaron Blackwell 258
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 752, Tony Osborn 736, Aaron Blackwell 714, James Garbarini 711, Pat King 704
STANDINGS: Stockwell Engineers 115, Coca-Cola 110, Manitou 105, Kruse’s Pro Shop 98, Pin Bruisers 80, Plath Chiropractic 73, JR’s Oasis 73, JR Sports Cards 58.5, Horn Law Office 52.5
TUESDAY NIGHTS DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Strikes & Doubles 515
HIGH TEAM SERIES: For The Taz 1435
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Anthony Osborn 266 (errorless), Frank Osborn Jr. 258, Bob Doty 254 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 200, Eileen Honner 184, Jane Rhoades 183
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Anthony Osborn 737, Todd Moody 684, Frank Osborn Jr. 671, Sharon Mernin 571, Jane Rhoades 498, Skye Strike 485
STANDINGS: For the Taz 24-4, Strikes & Doubles 22-6, Spare Wars 21-7, TCB 20-8, Split Happens 17-11, We Don’t Give a Split 17-11, 2 Broke Girls 17-11, Ten Pins 16-12, Krazy Kids 15-13, The Bohemians 15-13, The Cunningham’s 14-14, ET 14-14, The Gramkows 13-15, Moody’s 12-16, Bipolar Pins 12-16, Spare Me 10-18, Knight Riders 7-21, Ebowla 7-21, Pin Pals 4-24
HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 236, 2-10; Don Fiedler – errorless 219; Todd Moody – errorless 237-246; Karen Springer 5-6, 3-10, 5-6; Brendan Gramkow 5-10; Bruce Christopher 3-10; Geno Healy 2-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Ray Donat 5-7; Todd Moody 5-10; Katherine Aby 5-7
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED I LEAGUE
RESULTS: O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Czeckers 21-19, 21-15, 21-15; Block Party def. Dat Ace 21-7, 21-10, 21-16; The BS’s Band def. Here for The Beer 21-17, 10-21, 23-21; Astec Attackers def. Kicken Astec 21-15, 21-9, 17-21
STANDINGS: Block Party 4-1, Astec Attackers 4-1, Czeckers 3-2, The BS’s Band 3-2, O’Malley’s Big Hitties 3-2, Here for The Beer 2-3, Kicken Astec 1-4, Dat ACE 0-5
COED II LEAGUE
RESULTS: Sunday Service def. Bros 21-17, 21-10, 21-18; MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers def. Skilled in Every Position 21-14, 21-16, 21-14; def. Skilled in Every Position 21-8, 23-21, 19-21; The Empire Spikes Back 21-19, 21-13, 21-4
STANDINGS: The Empire Spikes Back 4-1, No Name 3-1, Sunday Service 3-2, MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers 2-2, Get Face Insurance 2-2, Skilled in Every Position 1-4, Bros 1-4
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
RESULTS: Elkhorn Valley Bank def. I Got It… Or Not 21-16, 21-17, 21-19; Hot Flashers/JJ Benji def. Volley Llamas 22-20, 22-20, 21-13; Net Ninjas def. Balls Out via forfeit
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 5-0, Hot Flashers/JJ Benji 3-2, I Got It … Or Not 2-3, Balls Out 2-3, Volley Llamas 2-3, Elkhorn Valley Bank 1-4
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Block City def. Astec 14-21, 23-21, 22-20; Verdesion Life Science def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-19, 21-10, 22-20; Astec Aces def. Buhl’s Cleaners 21-17, 23-21, 22-24
STANDINGS: Astec 4-1, Verdesian Life Sciences 4-1, Block City 4-1, Astec Aces 2-3, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-4, Buhl’s Cleaners 0-5
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
RESULTS: Meridian CFS def. Cuka’s Notorious DIG 21-18, 13-21, 21-16; The Volley Brawlers def. Dig This 17-21, 21-19, 21-5; Bumpin Uglies def. The Empire Spikes Back 21-16, 13-21, 21-18; Block Party def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-9, 21-10, 21-15; Here 4 The Beer def. Vertically Challenged 20-22, 21-16, 21-19; The Walnut def. Lemonade Stand 10-21, 21-12, 21-12; Astec Aces def. Pinkelman Construction via forfeit
STANDINGS: Here 4 The Beer 5-0, Block Party 5-0, The Volley Brawlers 4-1, Cuka’s Notorious DIG 3-2, Vertically Challenged 3-2, The Walnut 3-2, Meridian CFS 3-2, Pinkelman Construction 2-3, Dig This 2-3, Astec Aces 2-3, The Empire Spikes Back 1-4, The Lemonade Stand 1-4, Bumpin Uglies 1-4, Don’t Bump to Strangers 0-5
BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: QWS & QHS def. Peterson Construction 60-48; Horn Law def. Jones Construction 67-45; Kaiser Heating and Cooling def. Imperial ICE 75-65; Ben’s Brewing Company def. Dakota Warriors 59-55.
STANDINGS: Ben’s Brewing Company 3-0, Kaiser Heating and Cooling 3-0, Horn Law 2-0, QWS & QHS 2-1, Imperial ICE 1-2, Dakota Warriors 1-2 , Peterson Construction 0-2, Culligan Water 0-2, Jones Construction 0-3
