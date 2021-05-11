CHAMBERLAIN — The Ethan-Parkston boys and Mount Vernon-Plankinton girls claimed team honors at the Southeast South Dakota Conference Track and Field meet, held Tuesday in Chamberlain.
Full team scores were not available at presstime.
The Ethan-Parkston boys won three events, including two from Cole Prunty. Prunty won the 200-meter dash (22.97) and 300-meter hurdles (41.05). The squad also won the 3200 relay (9:01.83), with Jaron Nesheim, Riley Endres, Gage Hohn and Ethan Poore completing the foursome.
Wagner won four events, with Malcolm Janis having a hand in two victories. Janis won the triple jump (41-9 1/4), then ran with Matt Link, Toby Zephier and Chris Nelson to win the 400 relay (45.73).
Wagner’s Jaden Peters scored another pole vault victory, clearing 15-0 to win by four feet. Also for the Red Raiders, Simon Freier, Henry Hayward, Lael Young and Zephier won the 1600 relay (3:40.09).
Chamberlain won five events, with Drayton Priebe winning the 110 hurdles (15.71) and long jump (21-0 3/4). Winner’s Kade Watson won the 800 (2:06.16) and 1600 (4:35.14). Gregory’s Kade Stukel won the 100 (11.66), then ran the opening leg of the Gorillas’ winning medley relay (3:54.64).
Berkeley Engelland led the MVP girls with a trio of titles, in the 100 (13.24), 400 (1:00.34) and 800 (2:21.35).
Wagner won four events, with Elizabeth Woods having a hand in three titles. Woods swept the 100- (16.60) and 300-meter (49.62) hurdle races, and teamed with Abby Brunsing, Brooke Knoll and Shalayne Nagel to win the 400 relay (52.99).
Also for Wagner, Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Ethan-Parkston won three events, with Allison Ziebart claiming two titles. Ziebart won the 200 (27.46) and triple jump (36-9), and Emma Yost won the discus (108-2).
Platte-Geddes claimed a pair of titles. Kiana Major won the pole vault (7-9). The Black Panthers also won the 800 relay in 1:55.13, with Carly Reiser, Kally Millar, Regan Hoffman and Briana DeGroot running in the event.
Bon Homme’s Jenna Duffek won the long jump (16-0).
Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans had a hand in three victories, sweeping the 1600 (5:30.71) and 3200 (11:56.48), and running on the Cubs’ winning 3200 relay (10:15.44).
