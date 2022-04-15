BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 959
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2734
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Ryan Lemaster 299, Todd Kautz 279, Cody Henrichsen 279, JJ Peterson 269, Joe Wuestewald 266
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: JJ Peterson 790, Cody Henrichsen 781, Todd Kautz 717, Ryan Lemaster 711, Chuck Turner 701
STANDINGS: Manitou 113.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 95, Coca-Cola 94.5, Mojo’s 93.5, Stockwell Engineers 83, Capital Street Pub 75, Pin Bruisers 72, Plath Chiropractic 69.5, Tatanka Golf 61, JR Sports Cards 53
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 474
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1316
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 287, Shane Bertsch 254, Tyler Lanphear 247, Lynette Wulff 180, Peggy Muhmel 176, Cindy Osborn 147
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 757, Tyler Lanphear 717, Shane Bertsch 621, Peggy Muhmel 504, Lynette Wulff 471, Cindy Osborn 389
STANDINGS: Herc & Megara 88, Nustar 74, Plath Chiropractic 68.5, Team Nine 57.5, Candyland 56, The We Shed 47, Time To Spare 41, QRF 38, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 35
