MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks shot a final round 334 to finish 10th in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event finished Tuesday at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell.
Harrisburg posted a two-day score of 587 to claim the team title, eight strokes better than Pierre (595). Watertown (596), O’Gorman (599), Mitchell (624) and Brandon Valley (638) rounded out the top six.
Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen followed his opening round 68 with an even-par 72, finishing at 140 for a five-stroke individual victory. Watertown’s Jake Olson had a 68 Tuesday to finish at 145. O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney (146) finished third for a second straight year. Three golfers tied for fourth (147): Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott, Pierre’s Nicklas Bothun and O’Gorman’s Mac Drake.
Yankton finished with a two-day score of 660.
Senior Dawson Vellek posted the top finish for the Bucks, tying for 34th with a two-day score of 161. Freshman Easton Vellek and junior Henry Homstad were in a tie for 47th at 166. Sophomore Parker Riley tied for 54th at 168. Senior Evan Ness (174) tied for 71st and junior Miles Krajewski (175) tied for 75th on the tournament.
