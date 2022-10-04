MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks shot a final round 334 to finish 10th in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event finished Tuesday at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell.

Harrisburg posted a two-day score of 587 to claim the team title, eight strokes better than Pierre (595). Watertown (596), O’Gorman (599), Mitchell (624) and Brandon Valley (638) rounded out the top six.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.