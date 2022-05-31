The Yankton Post 12 American Legion baseball team opened the 2022 season with a doubleheader sweep of Huron, Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 17-1 victory.
Rugby Ryken went 4-for-4 with four RBI to lead Yankton. Cody Oswald went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI. Dylan Prouty went 3-for-4 with a double. Mac Ryken and Joe Gokie each doubled and singled. Lucas Kampshoff, Drew Ryken and Michael Mors each had a hit in the victory.
Tyson Lien went 2-for-2 with a solo home run for the lone Huron score. Trace Wenz and Peyton Grace each had a hit.
Gokie struck out five in the five-inning contest for the win. Mason Davis took the loss.
Yankton claimed the nightcap 3-2.
Jace McCorkell doubled for Yankton. Gokie, Drew Ryken and Mac Ryken each had a hit.
Dawsyn Rogers doubled for Huron. Max Kranzler and Bubba Peterson each had a hit in the effort.
Samuel Kampshoff pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win. Lucas Kampshoff got the final out for the save. Johnny Hernandez took the loss, striking out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Yankton next plays in the Kyle Mueller Classic, Friday through Sunday.
Brandon Valley 16-9, Yankton Juniors 4-4
Brandon Valley swept past Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Brandon Valley used three big innings to claim a 16-4 victory in the opener.
Colton Padgett went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Brandon Valley. Drake Jellema, Eric Roberts and Josh Olthoff each doubled. Aiden Zerr and Levi Grosz each had a hit in the victory.
Keenan Wagner had two hits and Hunter Teichroew doubled for Yankton.
Carter LaBrie pitched three innings, striking out five, for the win. Tyson Prouty took the loss, striking out two in his two innings of work.
Brandon Valley completed the sweep with a 9-4 decision in the nightcap.
LaBrie had two hits for Brandon Valley. Zerr, Padgett and Jackson Adams each had a hit.
Wagner doubled and singled, and Austin Gobel and Frankie In’t Veld each doubled for Yankton. Josh Sheldon and Cayden Wavrunek each had a hit in the effort.
Ryland Carrol pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Payton Peterson pitched four innings, striking out five, in the loss.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls East today (Wednesday). Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
Youth
Greysox 12-11, Renner 9-11
RENNER — The Yankton Greysox earned a victory and a tie against Renner in youth baseball action on Tuesday in Renner.
In the opener, Yankton overcame an 9-1 deficit to claim an 12-9 victory.
Brett Taggart went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double to lead Yankton. Ethan Carlson doubled and singled. Jack Brandt also had two hits. Cale Haselhorst doubled, and Liam Villanueva, Dylan Howe and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit in the victory.
Hunhoff pitched four innings of shutout relief, striking out nine, for the victory.
In the nightcap Yankton scored nine runs in the third and held on for an 11-11 tie.
Villanueva doubled and singled, and Howe and Taggart each had two hits for Yankton. Eli Anderson doubled. Haselhorst, Carlson Brandt and Devon Coke each had a hit for the Greysox.
Coke, Aiden Mulder and Carlson each pitched for Yankton.
The Greysox play in the Watertown Pizza Ranch Tournament beginning Saturday.
Renner 7-16, Yankton Reds 0-0
RENNER — Renner no-hit the Yankton Reds in both ends of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday in Renner. The games marked the season opener for Yankton.
Renner won the opener 7-0. Damien Janish took the loss, striking out six in his three innings of work. Isaac Olnes struck out four in two innings of no-hit relief.
Renner won the nightcap 16-0. For Yankton, Madden McQuade took the loss, striking out three in his two innings of work.
The Reds play in the Watertown Pizza Ranch Tournament beginning Saturday.
16U: Salem 12, Scotland-Menno 0
SCOTLAND — Salem used a pair of big innings to claim a 12-0 victory over Scotland-Menno in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Kory Keppen, Parker Hochstein and Brandon Souhrada each had a hit for Scotland-Menno.
Bryce Sattler took the loss.
Scotland-Menno travels to Tyndall today (Wednesday). Start time is 7 p.m.
14U: Scotland-Menno 4, Salem 3
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno scored all four runs in the fourth as the Trappers toppled Salem 4-3 in 14-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Erick Buechler, Trent Guthmiller and Brayden Ziegler each had a hit for Scotland-Menno.
Kory Keppen struck out seven batters in the five-inning contest for the win.
Scotland-Menno travels to Tyndall today (Wednesday). Start time is 5:30 p.m.
