VERMILLION — Sioux Falls Lincoln earned top honors in a gymnastics quadrangular on Tuesday in Vermillion.
The Patriots finished at 129.05, beating out Sioux Falls Roosevelt (126.1) and Vermillion (122.25). Sioux Falls Washington finished at 89.35.
Lincoln’s Lauren Holte earned all-around honors with a 33.15, edging out Roosevelt’s Haley Fodness (32.95) and Vermillion’s Mackenzie Brady (32.85).
Brady won on balance beam (9.3). Lincoln had two event victories: Morgan Sandness (8.9) on vault and Hannah Berkhof (8.8) on floor. Fodness won on bars, scoring 8.0.
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln 129.05, Roosevelt 126.1, Vermillion 122.25, Washington 89.35
ALL-AROUND: 1, Lauren Holte L 33.15; 2, Haley Fodness R 32.95; 3, Mackenzie Brady V 32.85; 4, Paige Duthoy R 31.15; 5, Hannah Berkhof L 31.0
BARS: 1, Haley Fodness R 8; 2, Elizabeth Boysen L 7.85; 3, Lauren Holte L 7.55; 4, Mackenzie Brady V 7; 5, Hannah Berkhof L 6.85
BEAM: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 9.3; 2, Serena Gapp V 9.15; 3, Paige Duthoy R 8.9; 4, Rachel Bruggeman L 8.8; 5, Lauren Holte L 8.5
FLOOR: 1, Hannah Berkhof L 8.8; 2, Lauren Holte L 8.7; 3, Chloe Fenicle R 8.65; 4, Haley Fodness R 8.6; 5, Eva Knudtson L 8.6
VAULT: 1, Morgan Sandness L 8.9; 2, Haley Fodness R 8.75; 3, Chloe Fenicle R 8.55; 3, Mackenzie Brady V 8.55; 5, Lauren Holte L 8.4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.