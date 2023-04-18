SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot, fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata and junior Jacy Pulse were named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended April 16.

Hirata, hailing from Fredericksburg, Virginia, captured the collegiate pole vault title at the 63rd annual Mt. SAC Relays with a personal best height of 14-7 ¼ (4.45m). The performance moved her to third in the NCAA standings this spring and atop the Summit standings by nearly five inches. Hirata garners her third career weekly accolade from the Summit and first of the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.