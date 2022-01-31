SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota couldn’t quite complete the comeback and suffered a tough 4-3 defeat to Wichita State on Monday inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The tense contest came down to the final singles match, where at No. 1 singles, Wichita State redshirt sophomore Natsumi Kurahashi defeated South Dakota’s Jana Lazarevic 7-5 in the third set.
Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, had battled back from a set down and had fought off a match point earlier in the third set.
The Coyotes, who lost the doubles point, won three of the six singles matches behind Habiba Aly, Bea Havlickova and Estella Jaeger.
Aly, a fifth-year senior, posted a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles over LingWei Kong.
Havlickova, a freshman, won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles over Bianca Rademacher.
Jaeger, a redshirt junior, moved to 3-1 on the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
“Tough match today and congrats to Wichita (State) for pulling that one out,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We dug ourselves just a huge hole in doubles and just came out flat as can be.
“We showed a ton of heart, fight and grit in singles and almost pulled this one out. Great effort by Biba, Bea, and Estella for winning in straight sets. Jana fought as hard as she could and came up a bit short but has nothing to be upset about.”
South Dakota (1-4) will face a tough four match in three-day stretch in the state of Washington on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. First up is Friday’s 2 p.m. match at Eastern Washington.
