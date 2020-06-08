CLARK — Riley Donnelly of Elk Point claimed five victories between the two go-rounds at the Huron Regional High School Rodeo, held this past weekend in Clark.
Donnelly picked up three wins on Saturday, in breakaway roping (2.52 seconds), girls’ cutting (69.0) and pole bending (21.017 seconds). She also won Sunday’s go of reined cow horse (147) and girls’ cutting (67.0).
Donnelly also teamed with Hurley’s Shane Andersen to place third in team roping in Sunday’s go (9.34), with a seventh place finish on Saturday (28.08). In barrel racing, she was fourth on Sunday (17.418) and seventh on Saturday (17.468). She was also third in reined cow horse on Saturday (139) and ninth in goat tying on Saturday (11.08).
Menno’s Josh Heckenlaible won Saturday’s go in tie-down roping, clocking a time of 11.47 seconds.
Andersen also finished third in steer wrestling on Saturday, posting a 15.23. He was also sixth in tiedown roping on Sunday (15.6).
Taryn Starr of Geddes finished sixth in barrel racing both days, clocking a 17.375 on Saturday and a 17.432 on Sunday. Rachel Kelderman of Hudson was ninth in barrel racing on Sunday, clocking a 17.635.
Natalie Zacharias of Wagner finished sixth in breakaway roping (3.42) and teamed with Leola’s Katelynn Westphal to finish fourth in team roping (13.61) on Sunday. Geddes’ Kade Starr teamed with Hannah Havlik of Kimball to place fourth in Saturday’s team roping (12.63). Platte’s Jessica Kott finished 10th in Sunday’s goat tying (10.87).
HURON REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL RODEO
Saturday-Sunday at Clark
Saturday’s First Go
Barrel Racing — 1. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 17.07 seconds; 2. Tatum Carey, Huron, 17.113; 3. Kaitlyn Sandland Letcher, 17.343; 4 Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 17.368; 5. Taryn Starr, Geddes, 17.375; 6. Shawn Nelson, Hartford, 17.424; 7. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 17.468; 8. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 17.612; 9, Lacey Westphal, Leola, 17.622; 10. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 17.64.
Breakaway Roping — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 2.52 seconds; 2. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 2.64; 3. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 2.98; 4. Abigail Richie, Bristol, 3.17; 5. Tatum Carey, Huron, 3.56; 6. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 3.64; 7. Tyra Gates, Miller, 4.2; 8. Tatum Sheridan, Brookings, 4.29; 9. Jazz McGirr, Huron, 5.39; 10. Katie Okief, Garland (Neb.), 6.29.
Boys Cutting — 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 70 score.
Goat Tying — 1. Josie Mousel, Colman, 7.92; 2. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 8.9; 3. Tatum Sheridan, Brookings, 10.0; 4. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 10.22; 5. Taylor Henkel, Mitchell, 10.22; 6. Jami Bergeson, Hartford, 10.32; 7. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 10.47; 8. Lexus Bartling, Brookings, 10.7; 9. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 11.08; 10. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 11.53.
Girls Cutting — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 69.0 score; 2. Victoriah Buffington, Huron, 68.0.
Pole Bending — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 21.017 seconds; 2. Tatum Carey, Hurn, 21.263; 3. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 21.324; 4. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 21.327; 5. Taylor McGregory, Canistota, 21.665; 6. Shyann Marzahn, Redfield, 21.694; 7. Tyra Gates, Miller, 22.163; 8. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 22.218; 9. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 22.237; 10. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 22.254.
Reined Cow Horse — 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 144.0 score; 2. Sage Bach, Florence, 142.0; 3. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 139.0; 4. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 133.0; 5. Samantha Jenc, Watertown, 132.0.
Saddle Bronc — 1. Kaden Laubach, Canton, 57.0 score.
Steer Wrestling — 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 10.04 seconds; 2. Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell, 11.3; 3. Shane Andersen, Hurley, 15.23.
Team Roping — 1. Mason Moody, Letcher-Tate Johnson, Sisseton, 8.03 seconds; 2. Chloe-Conner Herren, Crooks, 9.23; 3. Jaxon Bowes, Brookings-Ryan Bergeson, Mitchell, 9.96. 4. Hannah Havlik, Kimball-Kade Starr, Geddes, 12.63; 5. Tate-Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 14.2; 6. Justin-Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake, 23.98; 7. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point-Shane Andersen, Hurley, 28.08.
Tie-Down Roping — 1. Josh Heckenlaible, Menno, 11.47 seconds; 2. Conner Herren, Crooks, 11.77; 3. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 13.04; 4. Tate Johnson, Sisseton, 15.03; 5. Lane Schoenfeld, Astoria, 15.65; 6. Clay Wolles, Dell Rapids, 15.71; 7. Colton Pulscher, Flandreau, 16.33; 8. Tyler Esser, Frankfort, 16.75; 9. Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 19.62; 10. Connor Lehman, Groton, 26.15.
Sunday’s Second Go
Barrel Racing — 1. Kadence Haug, Britton, 17.176 seconds; 2. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 17.2; 3. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 17.41; 4. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 17.418; 5. Taryn Starr, Geddes, 17.432; 6. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 17.471; 7. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 17.485; 8. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 17.485; 9. Rachel Kelderman, Hudson, 17.635; 10. Taylor McGregory, Canistota, 17.644.
Breakaway Roping — 1. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 2.71 seconds; 2. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 2.72; 3. Abigail Richie, Bristol, 2.84; 4. Shawn Nelson, Hartford, 3.25; 5. Tyra Gates, Miller, 3.31; 6. Natalie Zacharias, Wagner, 3.42; 7. Devin Hunter, Huron, 3.68; 8. Danci Dunkelberger, Huron, 3.87; 9. Swayze Ness, Kimball, 4.31; 10. Chloe Munsen, White Lake, 4.31.
Boys Cutting — 1. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 68.0 score.
Goat Tying — 1. Michaela McCormick, Salem, 8.03 seconds; 2. Josie Mousel, Colman, 8.31; 3. Jazz McGirr, Huron, 8.45; 4. Devin Hunter, Huron, 8.51; 5. Madison Kontz, Flandreau, 8.73; 6. Tricia Lammers, Orient, 8.87; 7. Tatum Carey, Huron, 9.13; 8. Katherine Havlik, Kimball, 10.16; 9. Kaitlyn Sandland, Letcher, 10.83; 10. Jessica Kott, Platte, 10.87.
Girls Cutting — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 67.0 score; 2. Victoriah Buffington, Huron, 64.0.
Pole Bending — 1. Shelby Lang, Chancellor, 21.189 seconds; 2. Tyra Gates, Miller, 21.246; 3. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, 21.323; 4. Tyra Harrington, Dell Rapids, 21.979; 5. Tricia Lammers, Orient, 22.115; 6. Hannah Havlik, Kimball, 22.143; 7. Hanna Walsh, Brookings, 22.798; 8. Katherine Havlik, Kimball, 23.073; 9. Kadence Haug, Britton, 23.094; 10. Skylar Mohr, Aberdeen, 23.094.
Reined Cow Horse — 1. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 147.0 score; 2. Sage Bach, Florence, 146.0; 3. Jace Ullerich, Humoldt, 145.0; 4. Sidney McCord, White Lake, 133.0; 5. Samantha Jenc, Watertown, 132.0.
Steer Wrestling — 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 12.48 seconds.
Team Roping — 1. Jace-Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 6.83 seconds; 2. Chloe-Conner Herren, Crooks, 9.09; 3. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point-Shane Andersen, Hurley, 9.34; 4. Natalie Zacharias, Wagner-Katelynn Westphal, Leola 13.61; 5. Mason Moody, Letcher-Tate Johnson, Sisseton, 17.9; 6. Colton Pulscher, Flandreau-Tatum Carey, Huron, 22.42; 7. Tricia Lammers, Orient-Lacey Westphal, Leola, 24.62; 8. Tate-Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 25.51; 9. Clay Wolles, Dell Rapids-Jami Bergeson, Hartford, 38.0.
Tiedown Roping — 1. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 10.87; 2. Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, 12.33; 3. Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, 14.7; 4. Tate Gaikowski, Waubay, 15.0; 5. Justin Tekrony, Clear Lake, 15.16; 6. Shane Andersen, Hurley, 15.6; 7. Conner Herren, Crooks, 16.84; 8. Colton Pulscher, Flandreau, 18.18; 9. Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake, 18.81; 10. Tobin Esser, Frankfort, 20.18.
