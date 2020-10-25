SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Okan Golge scored three goals and Austin Lingle had three assists to lead Morningside past Mount Marty 6-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Moritz Lusch scored twice, and Noah Aniser had a goal and an assist for Morningside (4-1, 3-0 GPAC), which led 4-0 at the half. Sander Kohberg, Noah Jorritsma, Johannes Lang and Andres Salcedo each had an assist in the victory.
Alessandro Galbiati had the lone shot on goal for Mount Marty.
Bjame Huth made a save for Morningside. Sotirios Gkosdis stopped five shots for Mount Marty.
Mount Marty, 2-5-2 overall and 1-4-2 in GPAC play, travels to Jamestown on Wednesday.
Women: Morningside 3, Mount Marty 1
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Alexandra Homan scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second half, to lift Morningside past Mount Marty 3-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Jill Hellerford also scored for Morningside. Sina Feeser added an assist.
Tiana Bumbaca Kuehl scored for Mount Marty.
Ruby Lemus and Sarah Finn each stopped a shot in one half of play in goal for Morningside. Jamie Tebben made eight saves for Mount Marty.
Mount Marty, 1-5 overall and 1-4 in GPAC play, travels to Jamestown on Wednesday.
