The Yankton High School track and field teams will host two ‘Little Bucks and Little Gazelles’ track and field meets this year. The meets, open to Yankton students in grades K-5, will be held on Thursday, April 13, and Thursday, May 11.
Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. the night of each event, with competition from 6-8 p.m. T-shirts will be available for purchase at the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.