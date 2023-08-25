AMES, Iowa — USD opened the 2023 volleyball season with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 setback against host Iowa State in the Cardinal and Gold Challenge, Friday in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones had two hitters in double-digits, led by senior outside hitter Annie Hatch’s 14 kills. Freshman outside hitter Nayeli Gonzalez followed with 11 kills on 26 swings to hit .385 percent on the night. As a team, the Cyclones hit .309 percent while holding to the Coyotes to a .096 hitting percentage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.