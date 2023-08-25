AMES, Iowa — USD opened the 2023 volleyball season with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 setback against host Iowa State in the Cardinal and Gold Challenge, Friday in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones had two hitters in double-digits, led by senior outside hitter Annie Hatch’s 14 kills. Freshman outside hitter Nayeli Gonzalez followed with 11 kills on 26 swings to hit .385 percent on the night. As a team, the Cyclones hit .309 percent while holding to the Coyotes to a .096 hitting percentage.
Junior outside hitter Kylen Sealock had a team-high 11 kills for the Coyotes to compliment her six digs and two blocks. In her collegiate debut and first career start, freshman setter Avery Van Hook put up 22 assists to go with her eight digs and two kills.
Also for USD, middle blocker Brynn Paumen put down five kills and had one block. Harms had three block assists and one solo block to compliment her four kills.
USD continues play in the Cardinal and Gold Challenge today (Saturday), facing DePaul at 2 p.m. inside Hilton Coliseum.
