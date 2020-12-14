SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior guard Chloe Lamb has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Dec. 13. Lamb picks up her second career weekly honor from the league.
Lamb scored a career high 29 points with 11 rebounds in South Dakota’s 62-54 road victory at Wichita State. It marked Lamb’s first career double-double. Her 29 points are tied for the most scored in a game by a Summit player this season. Lamb sits five points shy of 1,000 for her career.
South Dakota won its first true road game of the season at Wichita State and earned its ninth consecutive road win dating back to last season. That streak ranks fifth in the nation. It also marked just the third road win by a league team this season.
South Dakota returns to the road to face Bradley at 1 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.