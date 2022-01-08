VERMILLION — Half an hour after her team defeated its rival by 23 points, Dawn Plitzuweit was posed a question that included a caveat.
Yes, it’s still early in the conference season, but is it possible this is the best team you’ve coached here?
The head coach of the South Dakota women’s basketball program didn’t need much of a pause.
“Well, this is the best we’ve ever defended anybody,” Plitzuweit said after Saturday afternoon’s 65-42 victory over South Dakota State at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Quite a statement for sure, but the first-place Coyotes (12-4) — winners of 10 straight and now 5-0 in the Summit League — once again showcased their stingy defense.
The home team, playing in front of a crowd of 3,513, held the visiting Jackrabbits to a 3-of-19 shooting performance between the second and third quarters to take control.
The 37-percent clip surrendered by the Coyote defense follows a recent trend that has seen USD allow fewer than 60 points in five consecutive games and now a combined 33-percent clip over the previous three games.
Have there been common themes during this stretch?
Plitzuweit responded by raving about her team’s communication and ability to adjust to what its seeing out on the court.
“They have a very high defensive IQ,” she said. “A lot of times we talk about players and teams and their offensive IQ, but this team and these players understand how to do some things defensively.”
While both sides did admit that, yes, the Jackrabbits (8-8, 4-1) were battling foul trouble in the first half, it came down to execution. Additionally, the Coyote offense was, in SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston’s eyes, better than the Jackrabbit offense.
“We were just playing uphill the entire game and never really found a rhythm, and I think it showed,” Johnston said.
Early on, though, the Jackrabbits were able to find a rhythm.
They made 67 percent of their shots (4-of-5 from deep) in the opening quarter and the game was tied 20-20 after the first frame.
“After the first quarter, I really didn’t know if we could really slow them down,” Plitzuweit said. “That was certainly a challenge for us.”
From there, however, the Coyotes were able to distance themselves a bit thanks to a 1-of-10 shooting performance by the Jacks in the second quarter. A crowd-pleasing scoop layup by USD’s Liv Korngable just ahead of the buzzer sent the Coyotes into the locker room with a 35-25 halftime cushion.
And it never got better for the Jacks.
The visitors were 2-of-9 in the third quarter and nearly seven minutes of game action had elapsed before they scored — by the time the dust had settled, the Coyotes led 52-30. All that remained was the final quarter, and the home team maintained its dominance.
In a game where USD saw four starters reach double figures, one of the key storylines was Kyah Watson, a 5-foot-9 second-year guard from Rapid City. She missed the entire conference schedule last season with an injury, but responded to her first rivalry game with a career-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds.
Asked later about finally getting a chance to see action in one of the rivalry games, Watson downplayed it.
“It was exciting being out there with the crowd and everything. It was just us being excited and knowing that it was just another game,” she said.
The offensive performance was certainly a welcomed sight for the Coyotes, who rely on Watson for her defensive abilities, according to Plitzuweit.
“She is someone who is great for us on the defensive end because she can guard almost every position,” the coach said. “She’s so strong, she’s so athletic and she helps us on that end.”
The USD ‘super senior’ trio of Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb once again did their thing, as they combined for 39 points on 16-of-32 shooting. Sjerven also pulled down 14 rebounds to record yet another double-double.
“I thought overall, maybe the best overall performance from Hannah in her career to this point,” Plitzuweit said.
The Jackrabbits got nine points from Tori Nelson, as well as seven points apiece from Paiton Burckhard, Myah Selland and Paige Meyer.
Up next for USD are road games Thursday at Denver and Saturday at Omaha, while SDSU heads home for games the same days against Omaha and Denver.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (8-8, 4-1 Summit)
Tori Nelson 4-6 1-2 9; Paiton Burckhard 3-5 1-2 7; Myah Selland 2-6 1-2 7; Paige Meyer 2-7 1-1 7; Tylee Irwin 3-7 0-0 6; Kallie Theisen 1-2 0-0 2; Lindsey Theuninck 1-3 0-0 3; Haleigh Timmer 0-4 0-0 0; Mesa Byom 0-2 1-2 1; Madysen Vlastuin 0-0 0-0 0; Haley Greer 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Rongisch 0-0 0-0 0; Regan Nesheim 0-0 0-0 0; Addison Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 16-43 6-10 42.
SOUTH DAKOTA (12-4, 5-0 Summit)
Hannah Sjerven 6-10 2-4 14; Liv Korngable 6-11 3-4 15; Chloe Lamb 4-11 0-0 10; Kyah Watson 5-12 1-1 14; Maddie Krull 0-2 0-0 0; Grace Laskins 2-5 0-0 5; Natalie Mazurek 2-3 0-0 4; Jeniah Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0; Allison Peplowski 0-1 0-0 0; Macy Guebert 1-1 0-0 3; Morgan Hansen 0-0 0-0 0; Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-56 6-9 65.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 20 5 5 12 — 42
SOUTH DAKOTA 20 15 17 13 — 65
Three-Pointers — USD 7-16 (Watson 3-7, Lamb 2-4, Larkins 1-1, Guebert 1-1, Korngable 0-1, Krull 0-2), SDSU 4-13 (Selland 2-2, Meyer 1-1, Theuninck 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Burckhard 0-1, Timmer 0-1, Byom 0-1, Greer 0-1, Irwin 0-2). Total Rebounds — USD 35 (Sjerven 13), SDSU 23 (Meyer 4). Assists — USD 16 (Sjerven 4, Lamb 4, Krull 4), SDSU 11 (Meyer 4). Turnovers — SDSU 18, USD 13. Personal Fouls — USD 16, SDSU 12. Fouled Out — None.
