MENNO — Platte-Geddes jumped out to a 7-0 lead and claimed an 11-2 victory over Menno-Scotland in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Aiden Bultje had three hits for Platte-Geddes. Caden Foxley, Jackson Neuman and Beau Kirsch each had two hits. Dawson Hoffman and Oakley Kott each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Pillsbury had two hits for Menno-Scotland. Kadeyn Ulmer, Tyrus Bietz, Treyton Sayler, Ajay Herrboldt and Trent Guthmiller each had a hit for the Trappers.
Neuman struck out five in three innings of work for the win. Kott struck out three in four innings of scoreless relief. Sayler took the loss, with Brayden Sattler striking out four in four innings of relief.
Platte-Geddes, 2-0, hosts Gregory County today (Tuesday). Menno-Scotland hosts Baltic on Friday.
Faulkton 7, Parkston 6
FAULKTON — Faulkton rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat Parkston 7-6 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Ty Neugebauer doubled and singled, driving in three, for Parkston. Jeff Schnabel had a double and two RBI. Caden Donahue and Caleb Titze each had a hit.
Donohue took the loss in relief of Max Scott, who struck out eight in his five innings of work.
Parkston travels to Salem on Wednesday.
Junior Legion
Wakefield 6, Hartington 2
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wakefield built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 6-2 victory over Hartington in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Gibson Roberts, Dan Puppe and Tyan Baller each had two hits for Hartington. Keaton Steffen, Keyton Arens and Cole Rosener each had a hit in the effort.
Jaymison Cattau took the loss.
Hartington travels to West Point on Saturday.
Battle Creek 10, Ponca 7
PONCA, Neb. — Battle Creek scored four runs in the first and kept Ponca at bay in a 10-7 decision in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Jace Wahls went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Ponca. Connor Schamp and Brody Taylor each had two hits. Tucker McGill, Nolan Janssen, Miguel Balvantin and Bradley Lentz each had a hit in the effort.
Trystan Bevelhymer took the loss, striking out five in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Ponca travels to Pender on Wednesday.
Pierre Border Battle
Yankton 18, Fargo Post 400 3
PIERRE — The Yankton Post 12 Juniors capped the Border Battle Tournament on a high note, pounding Sioux Falls Post 400 18-3 on Sunday.
Austin Gobel went 5-for-5, and Frankie In’t Veld went 3-for-3 with a double, driving in three, for Yankton. Sean Turner also had three hits. Hunter Teichroew tripled and doubled, driving in four. Josh Sheldon had two hits and three RBI. Carson Conway also had two hits. Keenan Wagner and Chase Howe each had a hit in the victory.
In’t Veld picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Yankton, 4-10, hosts Mitchell on Tuesday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Williston 8, Yankton 4
PIERRE — Williston rallied from an early deficit to claim an 8-4 victory over Yankton on Saturday.
Sean Turner doubled for Yankton. Austin Gobel, Payton Peterson, Josh Sheldon, Cayden Wavrunek and Sean Turner each had a hit.
Peterson took the loss, with Carson Conway pitching an inning of scoreless relief.
Jamestown 13, Yankton 1
PIERRE — Jamestown stopped Yankton 13-1 on Saturday.
Austin Gobel went 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored for Yankton. Chase Howe had the other Yankton hit.
Tyson Prouty took the loss.
