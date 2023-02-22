LAS VEGAS — Senior Bryce Huennekens of Silverado High School finished second in the 144-pound weight class of the NIAA 4A State Championships, which concluded Feb. 18.
Huennekens is the son of Matt and Cristie Huennekens of Las Vegas, and the grandson of John and Yvonne Huennekens of Yankton.
