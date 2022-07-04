SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red dropped a 2-1 decision to the Kansas City Heat Wave in the ‘B’ 18-under championship of the Ringneck softball tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Elle Feser and Tori Vellek each doubled and singled for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend and Olivia Girard each had a hit in the effort.
Regan Garry took the loss, striking out two in her 4 2/3 innings of work.
Fury Red 11, Neb. Quakes 0
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red advanced to the ‘B’ final with an 11-0 rout of the Nebraska Quakes on Sunday.
Regan Garry had a home run, two doubles and five RBI to lead Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend and Tori Vellek each had two hits, with Townsend driving in three and Vellek driving in two. Logan Miller, Elle Feser and Grace Ortmeier each had a hit.
Garry picked up the win, scattering three hits in the four-inning contest.
Fury Red 3, Cyclones White 1
SIOUX FALLS — Logan Miller doubled and singled, scoring twice, as Yankton Fury Red outlasted Cyclones White 3-1 on Sunday.
Brooklyn Townsend also had two hits for Yankton. Olivia Girard and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the victory.
Sample went the distance in the win, striking out 16 in the seven-inning contest.
Fury Red 4, Sting Select 1
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red rallied from an early deficit to claim a 4-1 victory over Sting Select in pool play on Sunday.
Tori Vellek had two hits, and Logan Miller had a hit and three runs scored for Yankton. Paige Hatch and Gracie Brockberg each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Neb. Quakes 6, Fury Red 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Quakes held Yankton Fury Red to two hits in a 6-0 decision on Saturday.
Elle Feser and Brooklyn Townsend had one hit each for Yankton.
Regan Garry took the loss.
16-Under
Neb. Vortex 4, Fury Black 3
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Black was eliminated from the Ringneck tournament with a 4-3 loss to Nebraska Vortex on Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland had two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky, Emma Eichacker, Kaylee Heiner and Peighton James each had a hit in the effort.
Heiner took the loss, striking out six in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Bennington 10, Fury Hornets 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Hornets were eliminated from the Ringneck softball tournament with a 10-0 loss to Bennington, Nebraska, on Sunday.
Aubrie Lloyd and Tori Hansen each had a hit for Yankton.
Madison Girard took the loss, striking out two.
Mission Navy 10, Dakota Valley 2
SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Valley saw its run in the Ringneck softball tournament end with a 10-2 loss to Mission Navy 15-under team on Sunday.
Rachel Voegeli doubled and singled, driving in two, for Dakota Valley. Silja Gunderson and Bria Perryman each had two hits. Sammy Kimbell added a hit.
Voegeli took the loss.
Neb. Firecrackers 3, Fury Black 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Firecrackers blanked Yankton Fury Black 3-0 in pool play on Saturday.
Chandler Cleveland, Kaylee Heiner, Jenaya Cleveland and Peighton James each had a hit for Yankton.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
R.C. Titans 10, Fury Hornets 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Rapid City Titans blanked the Yankton Fury Hornets 10-0 in pool play on Saturday.
Isabel Yellowbank, Quincy Gaskins and Raelee Lanphear each had a hit for Yankton.
Yellowbank took the loss.
Arctic Blast 5, Dakota Valley 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Arctic Blast rallied from an early deficit to claim a 5-1 victory over Dakota Valley in pool play on Saturday.
Four players had one hit each for Dakota Valley: Rachel Voegeli, Sammy Kimbell, Ashlynn Stusse, Teagan Treglia.
Voegeli took the loss, striking out two.
Fury Black 2, Bennington Elite 1
SIOUX FALLS — Payton Moser homered as Yankton Fury Black downed Bennington, Nebraska, Elite 2-1 on Saturday.
Megan Tramp doubled for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky, Emma Herrboldt and Lydia Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Kaylee Heiner picked up the win, striking out four in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Neb. Vortex 17, Fury Hornets 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Vortex claimed a 17-0 decision over the Yankton Fury Hornets in pool play on Saturday.
Taylor Hamburg doubled and Isabel Yellowbank added a hit for Yankton.
Madison Girard took the loss, striking out four in her 2 2/3 innings of work.
Quakes 5, Dakota Valley 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Quakes scored five runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-2 victory over Dakota Valley in pool play on Saturday.
Brennan Trotter had two hits and Rachel Voegeli doubled for Dakota Valley. Ashlynn Stusse and Sammy Kimbell each had a hit in the effort.
Voegeli took the loss, striking out two.
Neb. Force 5, Fury Hornets 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Force outlasted the Yankton Fury Hornets 5-4 in a late-reported pool play game on Friday.
Tori Hansen doubled, and Aubrie Lloyd had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Rachel Lanphear and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit in the effort.
Hansen took the loss.
12-Under
Cyclones Red 13, Fury Gazelles 0
SIOUX FALLS — Cyclones Red eliminated Yankton Fury Gazelles with a 13-0 decision in the Ringneck softball tournament on Sunday.
Isabelle Sheldon had the lone Yankton hit.
Fury Gazelles 7, Cyclones Blue 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Gazelles stayed alive with a 7-4 victory over Cyclones Blue on Sunday.
Olivia Puck went 3-for-3, and Ava Girard doubled and singled for Yankton. Sophia Shudak tripled, Isabelle Sheldon doubled, and Reese Garry and Kalli Koletzky each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
Fury Gazelles 4, Neb. Wave 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Gazelles rallied from an early deficit to claim a 4-2 victory over the Nebraska Wave on Saturday.
Olivia Puck, Kalli Koletzky, Emma Gobel and Sophia Shudak each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes picked up the win, striking out seven.
S.D. Renegades 7, Fury Gazelles 4
SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Renegades outlasted the Yankton Fury Gazelles 7-4 on Saturday.
Olivia Puck had two hits for Yankton. Reese Garry, Isabelle Sheldon, Emma Gobel, Sophia Shudak and Hannah Crisman each had a hit in the effort.
Ava Girard took the loss, striking out one.
