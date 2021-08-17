MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles pounded out 26 runs on the way to a doubleheader sweep of Mitchell in club high school softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton regained the lead after Mitchell’s eight-run third inning, claiming an 11-9 victory.
Lainie Keller had three hits and three runs scored, and Elle Feser had two doubles and four RBI for Yankton. Tori Vellek also had two hits and four RBI. Paige Hatch posted two hits. Annika Gordon, Brooklyn Townsend, Addison Binde and Grace Behrns each had a hit, with Behrns driving in two, in the victory.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out six and allowing two earned runs in the five-inning contest.
Yankton scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to claim a 15-2 rout over the Kernels in the nightcap.
Regan Garry went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Vellek had three hits for Yankton. Feser had a home run, a double and three RBI. Binde doubled and singled. Townsend had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Keller posted a double and two RBI, Hatch had a hit and two RBI, and Hannah Sailer added a hit in the victory.
Garry picked up the win, scattering four hits in the five-inning contest.
Yankton, 4-0, is off until an Aug. 24 matchup at Sioux Falls Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.